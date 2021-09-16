U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

WESTERLY, R.I., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH), today declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-bancorp-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301378923.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

