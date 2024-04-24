Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.0% to hit US$49m. Washington Trust Bancorp also reported a statutory profit of US$0.64, which was an impressive 41% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Washington Trust Bancorp's four analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$191.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 19% to US$2.19 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$190.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.06 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 5.8% to US$27.00, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Washington Trust Bancorp analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$26.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Washington Trust Bancorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 1.8% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Washington Trust Bancorp is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Washington Trust Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Washington Trust Bancorp's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

