Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 70% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Washington Trust Bancorp's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 14 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 70% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Washington Trust Bancorp, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Washington Trust Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Washington Trust Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Washington Trust Bancorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Story continues

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Washington Trust Bancorp. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 13%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.7% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Washington Trust Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$448m, and insiders have US$8.1m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Washington Trust Bancorp. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

