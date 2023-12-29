Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.56

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.56 per share on the 12th of January. This makes the dividend yield 6.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Washington Trust Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Washington Trust Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Washington Trust Bancorp's payout ratio of 74% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 14.0% over the next 3 years. However, analysts forecast that the future payout ratio could reach 85% over the same time period. This is definitely on the higher side of what we consider sustainable.

Washington Trust Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, Washington Trust Bancorp's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.4% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Our Thoughts On Washington Trust Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Washington Trust Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

