U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.85
    +0.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.10
    +8.80 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1117
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3394
    +0.0068 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4740
    +0.5840 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,978.96
    -122.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $500 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WCN
    Watchlist

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the previous announcement of the launch of a senior notes offering, Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.200% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "Notes") at a price to the public of 99.925% of their face value. The Offering is expected to close on March 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds to Waste Connections from the Offering are expected to be approximately $494.8 million, after deducting underwriting fees and estimated Offering expenses, and are expected to be used to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility provided under its credit agreement.

Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)
Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, MUFG and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers and underwriters for the Offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 1, 2021 (the "Registration Statement"). Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the Offering may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. at 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, or by telephone at (212) 834-4533, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Attention: Capital Markets Group, or toll-free at 877-649-6848 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 or at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the Offering will also be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. Waste Connections serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, including the potential Offering and the Company's use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "may," "might," "will," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "could," "should," "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which are both a part of the Registration Statement, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and those risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:


Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253

Joe Box / (832) 442-2153

maryannew@wasteconnections.com

joe.box@wasteconnections.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-connections-announces-pricing-of-500-million-of-senior-notes-301494530.html

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to tough the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling. Disappointing Guidance Missed Estimates.

    Data-software firm Snowflake projected fiscal 2023 numbers below guidance. Shares are tumbling in after-hours trading as investors looked beyond strong fourth-quarter results.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • C3.ai increases full-year revenue outlook, but stock dips

    Shares of C3.ai were headed lower in after-hours trading Wednesday, though the maker of artificial-intelligence software reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings results and upped its outlook for the full fiscal year.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • SoFi: Time to Load up on Shares? These Analysts Think So

    Fintech companies have had a mixed earnings season. Some big hitters have smashed it (Block) while others (PayPal) have crashed and burned. Going by investors’ buoyant reaction, you can put SoFi Technologies (SOFI) in the former camp. Shares took off in Wednesday’s session, after the company posted beats on both the top-and bottom-line, yet as has become increasingly important, also provided a robust outlook for the year. Revenue increased by ~54% year-over-year to $279.88 million, eking out a s

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Pure Storage Fourth-Quarter Results Crush Estimates

    Pure Storage stock jumped as the data storage company reported fourth-quarter results late Wednesday that topped analyst estimates.

  • Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

    Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The wide misses were compounded by an update on Inovio's clinical programs.

  • Splunk stock shows volatility following surprise profit, new CEO

    Splunk Inc. rallied at first in the extended session Wednesday but then shed those gains, dipping into negative territory, as the cloud-based enterprise software company reported a surprise profit, topped Wall Street's outlook estimates and named a new chief executive.