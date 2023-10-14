Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Waste Connections:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$17b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Waste Connections has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Waste Connections compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Waste Connections. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.5% and the business has deployed 42% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Waste Connections' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 86% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Waste Connections you'll probably want to know about.

