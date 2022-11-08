Waste to Energy Market to grow by USD 20.6 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste-to-energy market is expected to grow by USD 20.6 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

Geography

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our waste-to-energy market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising investments in waste-to-energy plants, increasing urbanization, and increasing government regulations for waste-to-energy and MSW management will offer immense growth opportunities. However, waste-to-energy plants' high operating and maintenance costs might hamper the market growth.

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy using two options where waste is used as a combustion fuel by mass burning municipal solid waste which uses the refuse in its as-received, unprepared state.

China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a technique that uses prepared refuse, or refuse-derived fuel (RDF), where the as-received refuse is first separated, classified, and reclaimed in various ways to yield salable or otherwise recyclable products.

Covanta Holding Corp.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a single-pass furnace that features a single vertical shaft for the rising combustion gases from the grate, with enough residence time and temperature to burn the fuel completely and cool the flue gas to the required furnace exit gas temperature before entering the superheater.

Electricite de France SA: The company offers solutions for waste to energy which helps in providing cost-effective and even less carbonized electricity, through the use of nuclear and renewable energy sources.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy where the energy of exhaust gas generated by combustion is recovered as steam by the boiler, and electricity is then produced by the steam turbine generator.

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist waste-to-energy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the waste-to-energy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the waste-to-energy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste-to-energy market vendors

