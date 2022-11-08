U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Waste to Energy Market to grow by USD 20.6 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste-to-energy market is expected to grow by USD 20.6 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Technology

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample.

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our waste-to-energy market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising investments in waste-to-energy plants, increasing urbanization, and increasing government regulations for waste-to-energy and MSW management will offer immense growth opportunities. However, waste-to-energy plants' high operating and maintenance costs might hamper the market growth.

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy using two options where waste is used as a combustion fuel by mass burning municipal solid waste which uses the refuse in its as-received, unprepared state.

  • China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a technique that uses prepared refuse, or refuse-derived fuel (RDF), where the as-received refuse is first separated, classified, and reclaimed in various ways to yield salable or otherwise recyclable products.

  • Covanta Holding Corp.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a single-pass furnace that features a single vertical shaft for the rising combustion gases from the grate, with enough residence time and temperature to burn the fuel completely and cool the flue gas to the required furnace exit gas temperature before entering the superheater.

  • Electricite de France SA: The company offers solutions for waste to energy which helps in providing cost-effective and even less carbonized electricity, through the use of nuclear and renewable energy sources.

  • Hitachi Zosen Corp.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy where the energy of exhaust gas generated by combustion is recovered as steam by the boiler, and electricity is then produced by the steam turbine generator.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist waste-to-energy market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the waste-to-energy market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the waste-to-energy market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste-to-energy market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:
Pest Control Services Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers pest control services market segmentation by application (general pest control and termite control), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Private Security Services Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers private security services market segmentation by end-user (industrial, residential, financial institutions, and others), service (manned guarding, electronic security services, and cash services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Waste To Energy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$20.6 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.42

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Biffa Plc, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., CNIM SA, Covanta Holding Corp., Electricite de France SA, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Keppel Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Ramboll Group AS, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Management Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc., and Xcel Energy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Biological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

  • 10.4 China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.

  • 10.5 Covanta Holding Corp.

  • 10.6 Electricite de France SA

  • 10.7 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

  • 10.8 Keppel Corp.

  • 10.9 SUEZ SA

  • 10.10 Veolia Environment SA

  • 10.11 Waste Management Inc.

  • 10.12 Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026
Global Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-to-energy-market-to-grow-by-usd-20-6-bn-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-babcock--wilcox-enterprises-inc-china-everbright-environment-group-ltd-covanta-holding-corp---technavio-301670493.html

SOURCE Technavio

