Waste to Energy Market to grow by USD 20.6 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste-to-energy market is expected to grow by USD 20.6 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Technology
Geography
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses.
Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our waste-to-energy market report covers the following areas:
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising investments in waste-to-energy plants, increasing urbanization, and increasing government regulations for waste-to-energy and MSW management will offer immense growth opportunities. However, waste-to-energy plants' high operating and maintenance costs might hamper the market growth.
Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy using two options where waste is used as a combustion fuel by mass burning municipal solid waste which uses the refuse in its as-received, unprepared state.
China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a technique that uses prepared refuse, or refuse-derived fuel (RDF), where the as-received refuse is first separated, classified, and reclaimed in various ways to yield salable or otherwise recyclable products.
Covanta Holding Corp.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a single-pass furnace that features a single vertical shaft for the rising combustion gases from the grate, with enough residence time and temperature to burn the fuel completely and cool the flue gas to the required furnace exit gas temperature before entering the superheater.
Electricite de France SA: The company offers solutions for waste to energy which helps in providing cost-effective and even less carbonized electricity, through the use of nuclear and renewable energy sources.
Hitachi Zosen Corp.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy where the energy of exhaust gas generated by combustion is recovered as steam by the boiler, and electricity is then produced by the steam turbine generator.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist waste-to-energy market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the waste-to-energy market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the waste-to-energy market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste-to-energy market vendors
Waste To Energy Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
$20.6 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.42
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Biffa Plc, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., CNIM SA, Covanta Holding Corp., Electricite de France SA, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Keppel Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Ramboll Group AS, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Management Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc., and Xcel Energy Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Biological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
10.4 China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.
10.5 Covanta Holding Corp.
10.6 Electricite de France SA
10.7 Hitachi Zosen Corp.
10.8 Keppel Corp.
10.9 SUEZ SA
10.10 Veolia Environment SA
10.11 Waste Management Inc.
10.12 Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
