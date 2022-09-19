Waste-to-Energy Market to Reach Value of US$ 43.1 Bn by the End of 2031, States TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - An analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates the global waste-to-energy market to reach a value of US$ 43.1 Bn by 2031. Furthermore, the study highlights that the market for waste-to-energy is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Key players in waste-to-energy market are using different strategies such as regional expansions and adoption of technological advancements in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, several players are seen investing heavily in R&D projects. Such factors, in turn, are likely to boost the expansion of the waste-to-energy market during the forecast period.

The waste-to-energy market in Latin America is prognosticated to expand at significant pace during the forecast period. The market growth in Latin America is ascribed to serval factors including a rise in the waste generation in the regional nations, note researchers of a TMR study.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=633

Waste-to-energy Market: Key Findings

The government bodies of many developed as well as developing countries around the world are taking initiatives in order to increase the use of renewable energy. Hence, there has been a surge in the investments on projects pertaining to renewable energy. This aside, the government bodies of several countries such as India, China, the U.S., and nations in the EU have introduced many favorable policies including feed-in-tariffs, capital subsidies, and tax credits for waste-to-energy. Such factors are expected to drive the growth in the waste-to-energy market during the forecast period, state analysts at TMR.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a rise in the generation of waste due to increase in the urbanization and industrialization across many emerging economies across the globe. This factor, in turn, is creating lucrative prospects in the waste-to-energy market, according to analysts of a TMR report.

Of municipal solid waste and agriculture waste types, the municipal solid waste segment is projected to offer largest revenue share in waste-to-energy market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is ascribed to a rise in the municipal solid waste generation owing to swift industrialization across many developed and developing nations globally. Furthermore, increase in the use of municipal solid waste in the energy generation is boosting the market growth, notes a waste-to-energy market demand analysis by TMR.

The TMR analysts note that the electricity application segment held approximately 54.94% of waste-to-energy market share in 2021. The growth of the segment is ascribed to several factors including a surge in the electricity demand owing to increase in the infrastructure development activities across many developed and developing nations globally. Moreover, the analysts at TMR state that the electricity segment of the market is likely to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Story continues

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=633

Waste-to-energy Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the initiatives by government authorities of several developed and developing countries for the adoption of renewable energy is driving the market growth

Increase in the utilization of waste-to-energy owing to increase in understanding on the commercial and environmental benefits is leading to profitable prospects in the waste-to-energy market

Waste-to-energy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Veolia

SUEZ

Covanta Holding Corporation

Keppel Corporation Limited

China Everbright International Limited

Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM)

STEAG GmbH

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Gazasia Ltd.

Future Biogas Limited

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=633

Waste-to-energy Market Segmentation

Waste Type Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Agricultural Waste Others

Technology Thermochemical Incineration Others Biochemical Anaerobic Digestion Others

Application Heat Electricity Others



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals And Materials Reports by TMR:

Helium Market - Helium Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Aluminum-ion Battery Market - Aluminum-ion Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sand Control Systems Market - Sand Control Systems Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.96% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Breathing Battery Market - Breathing Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market - High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market - Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.0% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market - Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.7% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/716439/Waste-to-Energy-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-US-431-Bn-by-the-End-of-2031-States-TMR-Study



