Waste Heat Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 24.30 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste heat recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 24.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in industrialization in BRICS is driving the waste heat recovery market growth. However, factors such as concerns related to fouling in waste heat recovery systems may challenge the market growth.
Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Scope
The waste heat recovery market report covers the following areas:
Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the waste heat recovery market, including ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KNM Group Berhad, John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Promec Engineering Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Questor Technology Inc., Thermax Ltd, Siemens AG, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will help the waste heat recovery market grow during the next five years
Approximation of the waste heat recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the waste heat recovery market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste heat recovery market vendors
Waste Heat Recovery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 24.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.72
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Co, John Wood Group PLC, KNM Group Berhad, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Ormat Technologies Inc., Promec Engineering Ltd., Questor Technology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Petroleum refining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB
10.5 Clean Energy Technologies Inc.
10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
10.7 General Electric Co
10.8 John Wood Group PLC
10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
10.11 Siemens AG
10.12 Thermax Ltd
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
