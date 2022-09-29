U.S. markets closed

Waste Heat Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 24.30 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste heat recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 24.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in industrialization in BRICS is driving the waste heat recovery market growth. However, factors such as concerns related to fouling in waste heat recovery systems may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Scope

The waste heat recovery market report covers the following areas:

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the waste heat recovery market, including ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KNM Group Berhad, John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Promec Engineering Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Questor Technology Inc., Thermax Ltd, Siemens AG, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides a list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to vendor information

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the waste heat recovery market grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the waste heat recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the waste heat recovery market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste heat recovery market vendors

Related Reports

Waste Sorting Robots Market by End-user, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The waste sorting robots market share is expected to grow by USD 8.70 from 2021 to 2026.

Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The size of the pumps market in the water and wastewater treatment sector is expected to increase by USD 5.65 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Waste Heat Recovery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 24.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Co, John Wood Group PLC, KNM Group Berhad, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Ormat Technologies Inc., Promec Engineering Ltd., Questor Technology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Petroleum refining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 10.5 Clean Energy Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.7 General Electric Co

  • 10.8 John Wood Group PLC

  • 10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Thermax Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026
Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-heat-recovery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-30-bn-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301634222.html

SOURCE Technavio

