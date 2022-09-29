Waste Heat Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 24.30 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste heat recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 24.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in industrialization in BRICS is driving the waste heat recovery market growth. However, factors such as concerns related to fouling in waste heat recovery systems may challenge the market growth.

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Scope

The waste heat recovery market report covers the following areas:

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the waste heat recovery market, including ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KNM Group Berhad, John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Promec Engineering Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Questor Technology Inc., Thermax Ltd, Siemens AG, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the waste heat recovery market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the waste heat recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the waste heat recovery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste heat recovery market vendors

Waste Heat Recovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Co, John Wood Group PLC, KNM Group Berhad, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Ormat Technologies Inc., Promec Engineering Ltd., Questor Technology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

