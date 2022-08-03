U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Waste Management Market Size to Grow by USD 156.64 billion with 49% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio Exclusive Report

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Waste Management Market by Service Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global waste management market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the waste management market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The laws in Europe for recycling waste are one of the key drivers supporting the waste management market growth. In addition, increasing demand for renewable cleaning is one of the key waste management market trends fueling the market growth. However, huge capital investment to discard biomedical waste is one of the key challenges hampering the waste management market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Waste Management Market by Service Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For insights on Scope, Key Dynamics, and Parent Market Analysis, Read FREE Sample Report

Waste Management Market Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The waste management market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • Vendors are offering innovative offerings to strengthen their market presence. Biffa Plc offers general waste collection services to provide waste separation and recycling services. Clean Harbors Inc. offers waste management such as potable water, sewage, and industrial wastewater treatments to keep the environment clean. Covanta Holding Corp. offers liquid waste management through wastewater treatment plants where the process efficiently deals with all types of liquid waste, resulting in salvageable, metals and oils, the obtained clean water that can be reused in other operations or returned to the water cycle.

  • We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Waste Management Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Waste Management Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

For vendor insights and their strategic initiatives, Request for Sample Now!

Waste Management Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Service Type

  • Geography

Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunities, Download Sample Report Now!

Waste Management Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our waste management market report covers the following areas:

Waste Management Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist waste management market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the waste management market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the waste management market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste management market vendors

Related Reports:

Smart Waste Management Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted smart waste management market share value in 2026 is USD 2.49 billion, at a progressing CAGR of 8.55% between 2022 and 2026.

Liquid Waste Management Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The liquid waste management market share is expected to increase by USD 32.29 billion from 2021 to 2026

Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe by Service and Waste Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial waste recycling and services market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 6.98 billion and record a decelerating CAGR of 6.29% during 2021-2025.

Plastic Waste Management Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The plastic waste management market share is expected to increase by USD 6.33 billion from 2021 to 2026

Waste Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 156.64 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service Type

  • 5.3 Landfill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Open dumping - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Incineration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Composting and anaerobic digestion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Service Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Biffa Plc

  • 10.4 Clean Harbors Inc.

  • 10.5 Covanta Holding Corp.

  • 10.6 Daiseki Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

  • 10.8 SUEZ SA

  • 10.9 Valicor Inc.

  • 10.10 Veolia Environment SA

  • 10.11 Waste Connections Inc.

  • 10.12 Waste Management Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • increasing portfolio of facility services companies has directly improved the operational costs of the end-users, thereby increasing the overall demand for facility management.

