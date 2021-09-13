U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Waste Management (US). SUEZ ( France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), and Clean Harbors Inc. (US) Lead the Global Construction & Demolition Waste Markets

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction & Demolition Waste Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Construction & demolition waste market is estimated to be USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The global market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities and the inclination of governments toward sustainability in various regions across the globe. Rising demand for sustainable and recycled construction materials for commercial construction projects will further drive the construction & demolition waste market.

Concrete is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

Others is the fastest-growing type segment in the construction & demolition waste market. The growth of the concrete segment is attributed to the growing use of recycled concrete in construction projects happening across the globe. It accounted for a share of about 31.5% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Residential is expected to be the fastest-growing source in the construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

Residential is the fastest-growing source segment in the construction & demolition waste market. The market for this segment is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing renovation in the residential sector. It accounted for a share of about 31.3% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.

APAC is the largest market for construction & demolition waste

APAC is the largest and market of construction & demolition waste, with China being the major emerging market. The construction & demolition waste market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The market for construction & demolition waste in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction as well as demolition projects in Asian countries. It accounted for a share of about 60.9% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.

The construction & demolition waste market comprises major solution providers, such as Waste Management (US). SUEZ ( France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), and Clean Harbors Inc. (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Policies Related to Construction and Demolition Waste

  • Sustainable Waste Management and Predicted Waste Generation

  • Rapid Growth of Construction Industry in Emerging Economies of APAC, Mea, and South America

Restraints

  • Weak Rules and Regulations and Illegal Dumping of Construction & Demolition Waste

Opportunities

  • Innovation in Sorting and Recycling Technologies for Efficient Treatment of Construction & Demolition Waste

  • Growing Adoption of Construction and Demolition Waste Materials in Urban Areas

  • Green Building System Promoting Reuse and Recycling of Concrete Elements and Aggregates

Challenges

  • Problems Arising Due to Construction Dust

  • Hindrance in Workflow Due to Inefficiency of Municipal Bodies and Local Authorities

Supply Chain Analysis

  • Collection

  • Storage and Transportation

  • Segregation

  • Processing

  • Disposal of Generated Waste

Technology Analysis

  • Software for Waste Management Companies

  • Robot Recyclers

  • Internet of Things (IoT)

  • New Nordtrack Crusher and Mobile Screen Launched by Metso Outotec

Case Study Analysis

  • Comparison Between Various Construction & Demolition Waste Management Methods

  • Objective

  • Problem Statement

  • Solution Statement

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxodww

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-management-us-suez--france-veolia-france-republic-services-us-and-clean-harbors-inc-us-lead-the-global-construction--demolition-waste-markets-301375253.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

