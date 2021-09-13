Waste Management (US). SUEZ ( France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), and Clean Harbors Inc. (US) Lead the Global Construction & Demolition Waste Markets
The global Construction & demolition waste market is estimated to be USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026.
The global market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities and the inclination of governments toward sustainability in various regions across the globe. Rising demand for sustainable and recycled construction materials for commercial construction projects will further drive the construction & demolition waste market.
Concrete is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.
Others is the fastest-growing type segment in the construction & demolition waste market. The growth of the concrete segment is attributed to the growing use of recycled concrete in construction projects happening across the globe. It accounted for a share of about 31.5% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.
Residential is expected to be the fastest-growing source in the construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.
Residential is the fastest-growing source segment in the construction & demolition waste market. The market for this segment is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing renovation in the residential sector. It accounted for a share of about 31.3% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.
APAC is the largest market for construction & demolition waste
APAC is the largest and market of construction & demolition waste, with China being the major emerging market. The construction & demolition waste market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India.
The market for construction & demolition waste in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction as well as demolition projects in Asian countries. It accounted for a share of about 60.9% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.
The construction & demolition waste market comprises major solution providers, such as Waste Management (US). SUEZ ( France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), and Clean Harbors Inc. (US).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Policies Related to Construction and Demolition Waste
Sustainable Waste Management and Predicted Waste Generation
Rapid Growth of Construction Industry in Emerging Economies of APAC, Mea, and South America
Restraints
Weak Rules and Regulations and Illegal Dumping of Construction & Demolition Waste
Opportunities
Innovation in Sorting and Recycling Technologies for Efficient Treatment of Construction & Demolition Waste
Growing Adoption of Construction and Demolition Waste Materials in Urban Areas
Green Building System Promoting Reuse and Recycling of Concrete Elements and Aggregates
Challenges
Problems Arising Due to Construction Dust
Hindrance in Workflow Due to Inefficiency of Municipal Bodies and Local Authorities
Supply Chain Analysis
Collection
Storage and Transportation
Segregation
Processing
Disposal of Generated Waste
Technology Analysis
Software for Waste Management Companies
Robot Recyclers
Internet of Things (IoT)
New Nordtrack Crusher and Mobile Screen Launched by Metso Outotec
Case Study Analysis
Comparison Between Various Construction & Demolition Waste Management Methods
Objective
Problem Statement
Solution Statement
