Waste Management (WM) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Waste Management (WM) reported $5.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was -1.95%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Waste Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company: 0.8% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company: 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.82%.
Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Volume - As a % of Total Company: 0.2% compared to the 0.63% average estimate based on four analysts.
Operating revenues- Total collection- Commercial: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Operating revenues- Total collection- Residential: $866 million compared to the $931.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Operating revenues- Total collection- Industrial: $974 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $920.66 million.
Operating revenues- Total collection- Other: $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $185.94 million.
Operating revenues- Other: $653 million versus $611.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Operating revenues- Landfill: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Operating revenues- Transfer: $585 million versus $576.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Operating revenues- Recycling: $370 million versus $377.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Operating revenues- Collection: $3.46 billion versus $3.47 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Waste Management have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
