Waste Management (WM) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Waste Management (WM) reported $5.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was -1.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Waste Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company : 0.8% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company : 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.82%.

Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Volume - As a % of Total Company : 0.2% compared to the 0.63% average estimate based on four analysts.

Operating revenues- Total collection- Commercial : $1.42 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating revenues- Total collection- Residential : $866 million compared to the $931.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating revenues- Total collection- Industrial : $974 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $920.66 million.

Operating revenues- Total collection- Other : $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $185.94 million.

Operating revenues- Other : $653 million versus $611.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating revenues- Landfill : $1.27 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating revenues- Transfer : $585 million versus $576.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating revenues- Recycling : $370 million versus $377.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating revenues- Collection: $3.46 billion versus $3.47 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Waste Management here>>>



Shares of Waste Management have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research