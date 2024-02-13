Waste Management (WM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Waste Management (WM) reported $5.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $1.74 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Waste Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company : 5.1% versus 4.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company : 5.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.1%.

Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Volume - As a % of Total Company : 1.2% compared to the -0.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

Operating revenues- Collection : $3.67 billion versus $3.52 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating revenues- Landfill : $802 million versus $1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating revenues- Transfer : $318 million versus $574.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating revenues- Total collection- Other : $738 million versus $188.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating revenues- Total collection- Commercial : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating revenues- Total collection- Residential : $856 million versus $925.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating revenues- Total collection- Industrial : $757 million compared to the $936.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating revenues- Recycling: $349 million compared to the $381.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Waste Management here>>>



Shares of Waste Management have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

