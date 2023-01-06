U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,093.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,811.00
    -9.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    +0.68 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.73 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    -0.0053 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2880
    +0.8960 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,792.30
    -37.89 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.81
    -2.35 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,656.40
    +22.95 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Waste Oil Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 57.4 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Waste Oil Market is valued at USD 44.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 57.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic areas is the Waste Oil business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for Waste Oil, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/waste-oil-market-1943/request-sample

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the Waste Oil Market growth over the forecast period.  The rise in automobiles brought on by population development has contributed to the spread of the industrial and automotive industries in Asia, particularly in Japan, China, and India. As a result, it is projected that this will fuel the growth of the Waste Oil sector during the next years.

We forecast that sales of the re-refining category in the Waste Oil Market will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. As the purity of combined used and re-refined oil improves, re-economic refining's operating margins will as well. This increased tendency will keep re-refiners motivated to look for the best fodder and provide the best output to the market.

Asia Pacific region dominates the market throughout the projection period. The rise in automobiles brought on by population development has contributed to the spread of the industrial and automotive industries in Asia, particularly in Japan, China, and India. As a result, it is projected that this will fuel the growth of the Waste Oil sector during the next years.

Top Players in the Global Waste Oil Market

  • Alexandria Petroleum Co. (Egypt)

  • Enfields Chemicals (South Africa)

  • Enva (UK)

  • Falzon Group (Malta)

  • Gecco Fuels (UK)

  • Goins Waste Oil company Inc. (US)

  • J.J. Richards and Sons Pty Ltd. (Australia)

  • Oil Salvage Ltd (UK)

  • Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. (US)

  • Sliker Recycling (UK)

For Additional Information on Waste Oil Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Market Dynamics

Industrialization Growth is Increasing the Demand for Waste Oil

The overall Waste Oil Market is expanding due to rising industrialization, rising usage of liquid waste in the industrial and automotive sectors, and rising energy consumption worldwide. In addition, advancements in Waste Oil technology and ongoing government assistance will open up new prospects. Developing economies offer significant growth opportunities to the market, as penetration of equipment with advanced technologies is less in these countries.

Increased Usage of Used Oil in the Automotive Sectors to Drive the Market Growth

The automobile industry is one of the numerous sectors contributing to market share. Economics, industry, aerospace, and marine are additional industries. This market has become more environmentally conscientious due to major improvements in the handling and disposal of lubricants. Waste Oil is defined as never used because it has been contaminated, typically by contamination, and is no longer acceptable for its original application. Used or waste hydraulic fluid is hazardous because it contains metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons created by engines during fuel combustion.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/waste-oil-market-1943/0

Recent Development

  • July 2021, Safety-Kleen’s parent company Clean Harbors signed an agreement with Vertex Energy, Inc., a US-based specialty refiner company, to acquire certain assets regarding its used motor oil collection and re-refinery business.

Top Trends in Global Waste Oil Market

  • One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Waste Oil industry is increased usage of used oil in the industrial. The overall Waste Oil Market is expanding due to rising industrialization, rising usage of liquid waste in the industrial and automotive sectors, and rising energy consumption worldwide. In addition, advancements in Waste Oil technology and ongoing government assistance will open up new prospects.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Waste Oil industry is the rising demand for lubricants. A mixture of base oils and additives is used to create lubricant products. On ocean-going ships, lubricants increase the performance and product life of internal combustion, gearboxes, converters, motors, cranes, and other machinery. Lubricants are being used more frequently in the automobile and marine industries.

Top Report Findings

  • Based on Types, most of the Waste Oil Market's revenue is controlled by the lubricants category. This industry has become significantly more ecologically conscious as significant developments have been made in lubricant administration and disposal. A few of the industries that contribute to the market dominance of this highly desirable market segment include the automotive, petrochemical, aviation, and maritime sectors.

  • Based on Technology, most of the Waste Oil Market's revenue is controlled by the vacuum distillation process category. As a result of the vacuum distillation process' effectiveness, which allows for the use of recovered waste lubricating oil as fuel either on its own or in combination with other fuels, this technique is now the industry standard for handling Waste Oil.

  • Based on Applications, most of the Waste Oil Market's revenue is controlled by the re-refinery category. Modern re-refineries use innovative technology and processes that are significantly more efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional ones, which helps to preserve the market and promote sustainability. In addition, the re-refinery has become the industry leader thanks to its well-equipped research and development facility.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Waste Oil Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Waste Oil Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Waste Oil Market are technology providers such as Alexandria Petroleum Co, Enfields Chemicals CC, Enva, Falzon Group, Gecco,. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include Alexandria Petroleum Company (Egypt), All Waste Matters Ltd. (UK), Business Waste (UK), Enfields Chemicals (South Africa), Enva (UK), EWOR Group (Sweden), Falzon Group (Malta), Gecco Fuels (UK), Goins Waste Oil company Inc. (US), J.J. Richards and Sons Pty Ltd. (Australia), MIB Waste Services (South Africa), Oil Salvage Ltd. (UK), Omnia Group (South Africa), Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. (US), Slicker Recycling (UK), Solway Recycling Ltd. (UK), and Valgrove (UK) to name a few. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Re-refiniers Category in Waste Oil Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Waste Oil are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Waste Oil to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the Waste Oil Market is divided into Waste Oil boilers, biodiesel, special space heaters, steel mills, re-refiners and asphalt plants.

During the forecast period, the market for Waste Oil is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the re-refiners category. The innovation and mechanisms used in the emerging re-refinery are significantly more eco-friendly reliable, and efficient than conventional techniques, significantly contributing to sustainable creation and market preservation. Modern re-refineries use cutting-edge methods and technologies that are significantly more efficient and eco-friendly than previous techniques.

On the other hand, the biodiesel category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The expansion of the worldwide biodiesel market is mostly due to the rising utilization of biodiesel as a significant substitute for fossil fuels in the transportation and cogeneration sectors, as well as the growing public awareness of environmental problems, including greenhouse gas emissions.

Read Full Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/waste-oil-market-1943

Global Waste Oil Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Transmission Oils

  • Engine Oils

  • Refrigeration & Compressor Oils

  • Metalworking Fluids & Oils

  • Lubricants

  • Other Types

By Technology

  • Vacuum Distillation Process

  • Distillation Hydrogen Treatment

  • Thin-film Evaporation

  • Other Technologies

By Application

  • Waste Oil Boilers

  • Biodiesel

  • Special Space Heaters

  • Steel Mills

  • Re-refiners

  • Asphalt Plants

  • Other Applications

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

  • North America is the largest market for Waste Oil, accounting for more than a third of the global total. This is due to a number of factors, including the large size of the region, its wealthy nations, and its high rate of industrialization.

  • North America also has a large number of oil refineries, which generate a significant amount of Waste Oil. The region is also the largest producer of Waste Oil, with the US alone responsible for around a quarter of all production. Waste Oil is predominantly used as a fuel in North America, although it is also recycled into new products such as lubricants and asphalt.

  • The high level of Waste Oil production in North America is due to a large number of automotive and industrial facilities in the region. Used oil from these facilities must be collected and disposed of safely, which often involves recycling it into new products.

  • As a result, there is a strong market for Waste Oil in North America, both from the producers' and consumers’ sides. This demand has led to a large and growing industry devoted to collecting, transporting, and processing Waste Oil. The industry employs thousands of people across North America and generates billions of dollars in revenue each year.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 44.1 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 57.4 Billion

CAGR

4.5% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Alexandria Petroleum Company, All Waste Matters Ltd., Business Waste, Enfields Chemicals, Enva, EWOR Group, Falzon Group, Gecco Fuels, Goins Waste Oil company Inc., J.J. Richards and Sons Pty Ltd., MIB Waste Services, Oil Salvage Ltd., Omnia Group, Safety-Kleen Systems Inc., Slicker Recycling, Solway Recycling Ltd., Valgrove

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Is Vodacom Group Limited's (JSE:VOD) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

    With its stock down 3.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Vodacom Group (JSE:VOD). We, however decided to...

  • Sixt SE's (ETR:SIX2) market cap surged €242m last week, private companies who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

    Every investor in Sixt SE ( ETR:SIX2 ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 38% stake, private...

  • World food prices hit record high in 2022

    PARIS (Reuters) -A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the U.N. food agency's average price index to the highest level on record. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up 14.3% from 2021, and the highest since records started in 1990, the agency said on Friday.

  • Factbox-Details of Tesla price cuts in China, other Asian markets

    Tesla slashed prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by between 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on its website. The latest cut in China, along with a price cut in October and incentives extended to Chinese buyers over the past three months, mean a 13% to 24% reduction in Tesla's prices from September in its second-largest market after the United States, according to Reuters calculations. Tesla cut the prices of Model 3 and Model Y cars by about 10% each in Japan, the first time it had done so since 2021.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy ‘as early as this weekend’: MACCO CEO

    MACCO CEO Drew McManigle joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond and why the retailer is likely doomed sooner than later.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Almost $6M of COIN, Sells Silvergate Stock

    Coinbase shares closed down 11% on Thursday as Silvergate slumped more than 40%.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • CytomX shares surge more than 50% on Moderna partnership

    MARKET PULSE CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares soared more than 50% in the extended session Thursday after the small biotech company announced a partnership with Moderna Inc. (MRNA) CytomX shares were last up 57% after hours, following a 7.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Why a Long-Term Investor Is Sticking With Tesla and Cloud Stocks

    Dave Bujnowski, a portfolio manager for a century-old Scottish investment firm, says the key to stock market success is to patiently bet on companies exploiting significant technological or other change.

  • Wells Fargo’s prominent banking analyst sees big upside for Bank of America

    Bank of America might be an overnight success story — three decades in the making. Mayo, along with his fellow analysts Christopher Spahr and Robert Rutschow, issued a report Jan. 3 in which they project that BofA’s shares could rise more than 50% this year. BofA and other banks are benefiting from the widening margin between what they pay on deposits and what’s earned from interest on loans.