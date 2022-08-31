U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Waste Sense Explains How Businesses Can Take Action to Reduce Their Environmental Impact

Waste Sense (965462)
·2 min read

With Australia producing waste at a much higher rate than the country's ability to recycle, experts say businesses of all sizes can help tackle the growing crisis.

Waste Sense

Waste Sense
Waste Sense

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Waste Sense, provider of leading waste management services Melbourne-wide, large and small businesses must play their part in helping to minimise their contribution to the waste crisis.

Green consumerism is on the rise, and Waste Sense explains that businesses should think about innovative and eco-friendly ways to package products. Many people now expect eco-friendly alternatives and when a business can demonstrate their commitment to helping the environment, they will position themselves ahead of their competition.

Typical packaging materials include plastics, paper and cardboard. Choosing materials that have a reduced impact on the environment, such as recycled materials, or ones that are designed to be re-used for something else, can make a huge difference, says Waste Sense. Biodegradable packaging materials can easily be broken down in a commercial composting facility, ensuring the material doesn't end up in a landfill. Additionally, Waste Sense encourages businesses to go one step further and minimise packaging. The more minimalistic the packaging, the less waste created.

Business should also look at ways they can reduce waste outside of packaging. Businesses generate a significant amount of electronic waste, such as old computers, phones, printers, cables and more. Waste Sense says many people don't know where to take their unwanted electronics, so they send them to landfill. As these items often contain hazardous materials, they must be recycled or disposed of correctly to avoid environmental damage. Waste Sense works proactively with customers to determine the most cost-effective and responsible disposal options and can organise for e-waste to be collected from businesses and disposed of or recycled properly.

Waste Sense advises businesses to ensure their entire team is adequately trained and follows the correct protocols. Communicating with staff is the easiest way to get everyone on board, so the team can work together to improve efficiencies, save costs and protect the environment.

Helping businesses make sense of their waste needs, Waste Sense has the capability to handle all waste needs, no matter how diverse. To discuss tailored waste solutions, contact the leaders in waste management Melbourne-wide.

Waste Sense:

1300 492 783

service@wastesense.com.au

2/16 Northumberland Street, South Melbourne, VIC 3205.

