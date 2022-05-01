Waste Sense Explains How CSIRO Ending Plastic Waste Mission is Tackling Australia's Plastic Pollution Challenges

One million tonnes of single-use plastic are consumed in Australia each year, with just 12% recycled. CSIRO is on a mission to end plastic waste - Waste Sense explains how.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing independent waste management services Melbourne-wide, leading waste broker Waste Sense is working towards a sustainable future for the community. With almost a third of services involving recycled waste, Waste Sense works proactively with customers to divert waste from landfill into the recycling markets and is committed to reducing landfill and ensuring recycling is made as easy as possible.

According to Waste Sense, global use of plastic is expected to double by 2040. To help tackle the issue, Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, has pledged to help the country reduce its plastic waste by 80% over the next 10 years.

CSIRO's Ending Plastic Waste Mission is being funded by an initial $50m investment from various contributors including CSIRO, industry, government, university and other organisations. The Mission will develop cutting-edge science and innovation to change the way Australia makes, uses, recycles and disposes of plastic, explains Waste Sense.

The plastic waste industry is valued at around $87 billion globally and developing circular economy plastic initiatives for recycling is expected to provide US$67 billion in value globally by 2025. Waste Sense explains that by turning plastic waste into a renewable resource, Australia's circular economy can grow significantly.

CSIRO's Mission includes research into changing the way Australia makes, uses and recycles plastics by developing innovative technologies, materials, products and processes as well as supporting a sustainable plastics circular economy by utilising plastic waste to deliver economic benefits. Additionally, generating effective solutions for recycling and creating systematic change is on the agenda, explains Waste Sense.

A collaboration between CSIRO and Murdoch University to establish a new Bioplastics Innovation Hub is intended to develop a new generation of 100% compostable products such as bottles, caps and wrappers, which all contribute significantly to Australia's plastic pollution problem.

As Waste Sense explains, tackling the challenges of plastic pollution and protecting the environment while making sustainability profitable for business requires a combined effort.

For advice on the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution to waste management Melbourne-wide, contact Waste Sense.

