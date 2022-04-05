U.S. markets closed

Waste Sense Explains the Importance of Proper Liquid Waste Removal for Businesses

Waste Sense (965462)
·2 min read

Many businesses generate different types of liquid waste and with regulations and requirements around how companies should be managing liquid waste disposal, it's important for organisations to ensure compliance.

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Waste Sense, provider of waste management services Melbourne-wide, there are different types of liquid wastes produced by businesses such as grease and oil. Many organisations might not realise that most liquid waste streams can be transformed into new materials and commodities after treatment.

Waste Sense explains that depending on a business' size and industry, there might be a requirement for multiple liquid waste collection and disposal services. Not only are businesses legally obliged to manage and dispose of all wastes effectively, but they also have an ethical responsibility to help reduce the negative impacts on the environment. Liquid waste can pose serious health and environment risks and incorrect disposal has the potential to pollute land, water and infrastructure.

One of the most common forms of liquid waste, according to Waste Sense, is oil. This waste stream should be collected by a specialist company. Waste oil facilities receive and process all used oils and waters and recycle these materials in accordance with all related EPA and regulatory requirements.

Used oil can still be cleaned and reused as an industrial burner fuel, hydraulic oil, incorporated into other products or re-refined back into lubricating oil, says Waste Sense.

As a reputable and trusted waste management company that is committed to environmental sustainability, Waste Sense can make managing waste for a business easy. Liquid waste removal can be combined into a single contract with other waste and recycling services. In fact, Waste Sense provides flexible options to offer businesses every type of waste service.

From general waste to recycling, Waste Sense works on behalf of companies to save time, money and landfill amounts with a single point of contact for all waste services. Partnered with leading waste disposal companies, Waste Sense uses their significant buying power to provide customers with the most cost-effective services for all waste types across all industries.

To learn more about proper waste disposal and to get a quote from the leaders in waste management Melbourne-wide, contact Waste Sense.

Waste Sense:

1300 492 783

service@wastesense.com.au

2/16 Northumberland Street, South Melbourne, VIC 3205.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


