Waste Sense Explains Why So Much Recycled Waste Ends Up in Landfill

Despite a huge national push to solve Australia's recycling crisis, a lot of waste continues to be sent straight to landfill.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Waste Sense, provider of waste management services Melbourne wide, Australia is failing to meet its own recycling targets. Australians create approximately 74 million tonnes of waste each year and of this, only 60% is recycled.

The Department of Environment says Australia produces more waste than the average similarly developed country and recycles less than average. Waste Sense explains that while a lot of focus is on household waste, the construction, demolition, commercial and industrial sectors contribute more than two-thirds of Australia's waste each year.

While sustainable business practices are a hot topic, Waste Sense says there are still many businesses that take the view that waste just gets thrown away and they don't give much thought as to where that waste ends up once it has been collected.

As Waste Sense points out, because waste services have been designed to be almost invisible, making waste management as convenient as possible, too much waste is ending up in general waste bins, which ultimately ends up in landfill.

A large portion of the waste that goes to landfill is organic waste like food and garden waste. Waste Sense explains that this type of waste produces methane-rich greenhouse gases as it decomposes. Organic waste is easily recyclable and by better managing their organic waste, Waste Sense says Australian companies can reduce the release of methane and leachate in landfill sites.

While there is still a long way to go for Australia's recycling industry, Waste Sense says that a lot of companies and consumers who think they are doing the right thing, don't understand why their recycling is still going to landfill. The simple answer is contamination.

Even once recycling goes into the right bin, a lot of it can't be reused as it is contaminated. Broken glass, food, plastic bags, rubbish and liquids all increase the chance of the material eventually being sent to landfill.

