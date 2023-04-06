Waste Sense Says Industry Needs More Action, Less Talk in Pursuit of National Waste Targets

Companies like Waste Sense are leading the way in promoting a circular economy and diverting waste from landfills.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / According to the leading provider of waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, the waste industry in Australia is facing a significant challenge in meeting national waste targets. Despite the government's efforts to set ambitious targets, progress towards achieving them has been slow. As a result, more action and less talk are needed to address the waste problem effectively.

Committed to diverting waste from landfills and promoting a circular economy in Australia, Waste Sense says the waste industry needs more action from the entire industry and the government needs to create a more favourable environment for investment in waste management infrastructure, to encourage more companies to invest and support the waste targets.

As Waste Sense explains, the Australian government has set a target of reducing waste sent to landfill by 80% by 2030. However, progress towards this target has been slow. Recent data shows that Australia's national recycling rate is only 58%, which is below the government's target of 65% by 2030. Furthermore, the waste industry is facing challenges in meeting the increased demand for recycling due to China's ban on the importation of waste.

To meet these challenges, the waste industry needs more action and investment in infrastructure. Waste Sense explains that this includes investment in technology that can turn waste into valuable resources such as energy and support the development of a circular economy. The government can also support the industry by implementing policies that incentivise investment in waste management infrastructure.

There is no denying the waste industry in Australia needs more action and less talk to meet national waste targets and effectively address the waste problem in the country, points out Waste Sense.

From general waste to recycling, Waste Sense has every kind of waste covered enabling businesses to save time, money and landfill amounts with a single point of contact for all waste services. Working towards 'zero waste to landfill', Waste Sense has achieved a recycling rate of 80% and continuously strives to increase this.

