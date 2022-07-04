U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.18
    +1.75 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.92
    +0.26 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0434
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8990
    +0.2390 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,299.60
    +990.02 (+5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.47
    +20.33 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Waste Sorting Robots Market Size to Reach USD 10,286 Million by 2030 Owing to the Rising Solid Waste across the World Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Waste Sorting Robots Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Waste Sorting Robots Market size accounted for USD 2,191 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 10,286 Million by 2030 budding at a CAGR of 19.1%

Waste sorting robots have piqued the interest of industry leaders due to rising environmental concerns about solid waste. Globally, more than 2.3 billion tonnes of solid waste were generated in 2020, according to World Bank data. According to the World Bank's "What a Waste" report, solid waste generation will increase by more than 70% from 2020 levels to 3.9 billion tonnes by 2050. A large portion of this solid waste was generated by the municipal sector. According to the above-mentioned report data, the world produces more than 2 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste each year. About 33% of that waste is not managed in an environmentally safe manner. As a result, both public and private organizations desired more efficient procedures for managing waste releases around the world. As a result, demand for waste sorting robots increased rapidly.

Increasing digitalization across the world is one of the recent waste sorting robots market trends that are driving the industry demand. According to our waste sorting robots industry analysis, the high initial and maintenance cost of these robots would hamper the market from growing. However, the rising technological advancements and strict government guidelines for waste management are two major growth opportunities that will lead to considerable market demand in the coming years.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2988

Report Coverage:

Market

Waste Sorting Robots Market

Market Size 2021

USD 2,191 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 10,286 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

19.1%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Waste Sorting Type, By End-User, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd., AMP Robotics Corp., Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery, Clean Robotics, General Kinematics Corporation, Greyparrot, Machinex Industries Inc., Tomra, Waste Robotics Inc., and Zen Robotics Oy.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Waste Sorting Robots Market Value

The waste sorting robots demand decreased in 2020, due to low demand from various industries as a result of government lockdowns in many countries. Because of the prolonged lockdown in major global countries, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the shutdown of the manufacturing of numerous products in the waste sorting robots industry. This has hindered the growth of the waste sorting robots market. However, in order to reduce the spread of viruses, many industries have shifted their focus to automation, increasing the waste sorting robots market value. Looking at previous pandemics and current events, it is clear that demand for robotics will skyrocket. As a result, the global waste sorting robots market revenue is expected to rise in the coming years.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/waste-sorting-robots-market

Growing waste recycling process supports the waste sorting robots market growth

As the world's population grows, so does the strain on our planet's resources. Recycling is one important way that we can all aim to decrease impact on the environment, and with the increasing demand for recycled materials, labor availability for sorting and handling recyclables is becoming an important factor in recycling capacity. Luckily, waste sorting robots contribute to the solution. These intelligent machines can relieve some of the burdens placed on human workers by using AI technology to detect what is recyclable. This not only helps to alleviate labor shortages in this industry, but it also enhances efficiency and accuracy in recycling activities.

Waste Sorting Robots Market Segmentation

The global market has been divided into three categories: waste sorting type, end-user, and region.

Plastic product sorting, wood and brick sorting, metallic waste sorting, and other sorting comprise the waste sorting type segment. According to the waste sorting robots market forecast, plastic product sorting is expected to generate a significant market share from 2022 to 2030. This is primarily due to the increasing amount of plastic waste produced around the world. Furthermore, plastic wastes are much more harmful to the environment; land animals, and aquatic animals, resulting in a larger market share.

In addition, the end-user segment is divided into municipal and industrial. The municipality sector held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030. However, the industrial sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Waste Sorting Robots Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are the regional classification of the waste sorting robots market. According to our waste sorting robots regional analysis, North America leads the market in terms of market share and growth rate. The high adoption rate of robotics, rising technological advancements in automation, and private and public focus on a waste-free environment are supporting the North America waste sorting robots market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to increased awareness of the benefits of these robots and growing adoption in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2988

Waste Sorting Robots Market Players

Some key waste sorting robots companies covered in the industry include AMP Robotics Corp., ABB Ltd., Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery, General Kinematics Corporation, Clean Robotics, Greyparrot, Waste Robotics Inc., Tomra, Machinex Industries Inc., and Zen Robotics Oy.

AMP Robotics Corp., a pioneer in AI, robotics, and waste and recycling infrastructure, is spreading its footprint in Europe with the establishment of a display facility at SIGMA SA facilities in Poland. The facility is open to waste management and recycling companies from across Europe who needs to use one of AMP's artificial intelligence-guided robotics systems to separate different types of plastics, paper, and metals.

Browse More Research Topic on Automation Industry:

The Healthcare Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.3% from 2020 to 2027 and predicted to reach the market value of around USD 32.5 Billion by 2027.

The Military Robots Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 28.1 Billion by 2027.

The Global Surgical Robots Market Size is expected to reach around USD 13.7 Billion by 2026 and growing at a CAGR of around 10.4% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



Recommended Stories

  • Are Tribune Resources Limited's (ASX:TBR) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Tribune Resources' (ASX:TBR) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Are Incitec Pivot Limited's (ASX:IPL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Adairs' (ASX:ADH) investors will be pleased with their splendid 178% return over the last five years

    Adairs Limited ( ASX:ADH ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 33% in...

  • Skycharter Limited joins the Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group of Businesses

    Innotech-Execaire Aviation Group (IEAG) announced today that Skycharter Limited, a Toronto based provider of business aviation solutions that include FBO services, Private Jet Charter, Aircraft Management and Aircraft Maintenance, will be joining the IEAG group of businesses.

  • Shippers Still Willing to Touch Russian Crude Oil Are Cashing In

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of shipowners still willing to transport Russian crude are reaping big rewards on at least one route as others shun the trade.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapShip

  • New Zealand business confidence down due to high costs, interest rates

    WELLINGTON -New Zealand's business confidence continued to worsen in the second quarter of this year as companies grappled with increased costs and higher interest rates, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 65% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 40% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed. It added that business confidence is now at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

  • S.Korea June inflation hits near 24-yr high, fan larger rate hike chances

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's June inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since the Asian financial crisis, fanning expectations the central bank could deliver a 50 basis point rake hike for the first time next week to cool prices and curb capital outflows. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.0% in June from a year before, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest since November 1998 and exceeding the central bank's 2% target for the 15th consecutive month. The CPI also sped up from a 5.4% rise in the previous month and exceeded the 5.9% tipped in a Reuters poll.

  • Biden Is Said to Be Close to Rollback Some China Tariffs

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;may announce a rollback of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods as soon as this week as the administration seeks means to fight accelerating inflation, according to people people familiar with the deliberations. Eric Martin reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

    Tight supplies of commodities following Russia’s war in Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel, despite commitments to tackle climate change.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixChina has

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    Norwegian offshore workers on Tuesday began a strike that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • Small Deposits: Wells Fargo, PNC close more local branches; Fulton adjusts overdraft fee policies

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Wells Fargo shutters three more local branches Wells Fargo closed three more local branches in June, bringing the total to five this year. The affected locations, cited in filings with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, are: •120 N. Pine St., Langhorne, which closed June 15; •1110 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, also closed on June 15; and •400 Old York Road, Jenkintown, which shuttered on June 21. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Philadelphia’s largest bank by deposits, shuttered locations in Drexel Hill and West Chester in January.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.