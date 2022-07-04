Waste Sorting Robots Market Size to Reach USD 10,286 Million by 2030 Owing to the Rising Solid Waste across the World Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Waste Sorting Robots Market size accounted for USD 2,191 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 10,286 Million by 2030 budding at a CAGR of 19.1%



Waste sorting robots have piqued the interest of industry leaders due to rising environmental concerns about solid waste. Globally, more than 2.3 billion tonnes of solid waste were generated in 2020, according to World Bank data. According to the World Bank's "What a Waste" report, solid waste generation will increase by more than 70% from 2020 levels to 3.9 billion tonnes by 2050. A large portion of this solid waste was generated by the municipal sector. According to the above-mentioned report data, the world produces more than 2 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste each year. About 33% of that waste is not managed in an environmentally safe manner. As a result, both public and private organizations desired more efficient procedures for managing waste releases around the world. As a result, demand for waste sorting robots increased rapidly.

Increasing digitalization across the world is one of the recent waste sorting robots market trends that are driving the industry demand. According to our waste sorting robots industry analysis, the high initial and maintenance cost of these robots would hamper the market from growing. However, the rising technological advancements and strict government guidelines for waste management are two major growth opportunities that will lead to considerable market demand in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Waste Sorting Robots Market Value

The waste sorting robots demand decreased in 2020, due to low demand from various industries as a result of government lockdowns in many countries. Because of the prolonged lockdown in major global countries, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the shutdown of the manufacturing of numerous products in the waste sorting robots industry. This has hindered the growth of the waste sorting robots market. However, in order to reduce the spread of viruses, many industries have shifted their focus to automation, increasing the waste sorting robots market value. Looking at previous pandemics and current events, it is clear that demand for robotics will skyrocket. As a result, the global waste sorting robots market revenue is expected to rise in the coming years.

Growing waste recycling process supports the waste sorting robots market growth

As the world's population grows, so does the strain on our planet's resources. Recycling is one important way that we can all aim to decrease impact on the environment, and with the increasing demand for recycled materials, labor availability for sorting and handling recyclables is becoming an important factor in recycling capacity. Luckily, waste sorting robots contribute to the solution. These intelligent machines can relieve some of the burdens placed on human workers by using AI technology to detect what is recyclable. This not only helps to alleviate labor shortages in this industry, but it also enhances efficiency and accuracy in recycling activities.

Waste Sorting Robots Market Segmentation

The global market has been divided into three categories: waste sorting type, end-user, and region.

Plastic product sorting, wood and brick sorting, metallic waste sorting, and other sorting comprise the waste sorting type segment. According to the waste sorting robots market forecast, plastic product sorting is expected to generate a significant market share from 2022 to 2030. This is primarily due to the increasing amount of plastic waste produced around the world. Furthermore, plastic wastes are much more harmful to the environment; land animals, and aquatic animals, resulting in a larger market share.

In addition, the end-user segment is divided into municipal and industrial. The municipality sector held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030. However, the industrial sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Waste Sorting Robots Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are the regional classification of the waste sorting robots market. According to our waste sorting robots regional analysis, North America leads the market in terms of market share and growth rate. The high adoption rate of robotics, rising technological advancements in automation, and private and public focus on a waste-free environment are supporting the North America waste sorting robots market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to increased awareness of the benefits of these robots and growing adoption in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Waste Sorting Robots Market Players

Some key waste sorting robots companies covered in the industry include AMP Robotics Corp., ABB Ltd., Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery, General Kinematics Corporation, Clean Robotics, Greyparrot, Waste Robotics Inc., Tomra, Machinex Industries Inc., and Zen Robotics Oy.

AMP Robotics Corp., a pioneer in AI, robotics, and waste and recycling infrastructure, is spreading its footprint in Europe with the establishment of a display facility at SIGMA SA facilities in Poland. The facility is open to waste management and recycling companies from across Europe who needs to use one of AMP's artificial intelligence-guided robotics systems to separate different types of plastics, paper, and metals.

