U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.28
    -74.57 (-1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,387.86
    -523.95 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,600.29
    -293.46 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.85
    -41.60 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.05
    +1.23 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.00
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    -0.0070 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8470
    +0.0750 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    -0.0070 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5780
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,569.11
    -824.79 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.85
    -17.54 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.95
    -40.28 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Waste360 Announces 2022 40 Under 40 Awards Winners

Waste360
·5 min read

Awards program honors the next generation of leaders in waste, recycling and organics

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 today announces the winners of the seventh annual 40 Under 40 awards program, which honors the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.

“Congratulations to this year’s class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners. Their innovative thinking is a testament to the immense talent in our industry,” said Liz Bothwell, Head of Content & Marketing and Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host. “When selecting the winners, we were in awe of the outstanding work they are contributing to every sector of waste and recycling. We look forward to celebrating them at WasteExpo this spring.”

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.

The 2022 40 Under 40 Award Winners

  • Ibrahim Mohamed, Advantek Waste Management Services, LLC

  • Chip Russell, AmWaste

  • Eric Voss, Big Truck Rental

  • Scott Breen, Can Manufacturers Institute

  • Jeremy Labbe, Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

  • Evan Novell, City of Orlando, Solid Waste

  • Georgia Sherwin, Closed Loop Partners

  • Sean M. McGinnis, COEFFICIENT

  • Reza Kashani, Compology

  • Monique Figueiredo, CompostableLA

  • Samantha Podgorny, Environmental Solutions Group

  • Carlos Puebla Hermida, FCC Environmental Services, LLC

  • Kelly Haggerty, Food Rescue US, New Orleans

  • Matt McAcra, GFL Environmental

  • Willie D. Goode, Goode Companies Inc (GCI)

  • Jasmine Crowe, Goodr

  • Stefan Moedritzer, LEED AP O+M, TRUE Advisor, Google

  • Samuel D. Killeen, H and H Disposal Service, Inc.

  • Adrian Hernandez, Keep Pearland Beautiful

  • Marcela Chamorro, Lady Green Miami Recycling

  • Jonathan Ménard, Machinex Industries, Inc.

  • Brynn Mosello, Mazza Recycling Services

  • Kirk M. Sander, National Waste & Recycling Association

  • Sanne Stienstra, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

  • Jonathan Quinn, Pregis

  • Rachel Dial, PureCycle Technologies

  • Keturah Brumfield, Recology

  • Erika Daley, Rehrig Pacific Company

  • Matthew A. Karmel, Esq., Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP

  • Lydia Gibson, Ripple Glass

  • William J. Rumpke III, Rumpke Waste & Recycling

  • Sam Rice, SCS Engineers

  • Sean Mason, Sierra Container Company

  • Amy Uong, Sims Municipal Recycling

  • Brittany Rosenberg, State of Texas Alliance for Recycling

  • Katherine Huded, The Recycling Partnership

  • Derek Tan, Waste Connections

  • Lee Spivak, Waste Management, Inc.

  • Nathan Frischkorn, Waste Pro USA

  • Caitlin McGovern, WIN Waste Innovations

Waste360 Innovator and Changemaker Awards
Ryan Melsert has been honored with the Waste360 Innovator Award, which recognizes innovators and forward thinkers who often use technology to better the industry. Melsert helped form the startup American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) as chief technology officer in 2019 and rose to CEO in 2021. Under his leadership, the company has progressed quickly toward completing its first pre-commercial plant and he received several U.S. patents for his technology. He also won BASF’s global Battery Recycling Circularity Challenge by demonstrating his lithium-ion battery recycling technology. Under Melsert’s leadership, ABTC was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy and the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC in partnership with USCAR (the collaborative technology company of Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis).

Terrill Haigler, also known as “Ya Fav Trashman," has been honored with the Waste360 Changemaker Award, which recognizes leaders who are creating real, meaningful, positive change for the waste, recycling and organics industry. Haigler is the first sanitation worker Instagram celebrity who has brought attention and recognition to the importance of sanitation workers as essential service providers. He worked to secure PPE for the sanitation workers of Philadelphia during the beginning of COVID when the city could not find enough to properly protect the sanitation workers.

A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.

The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo, North America's leading solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, May 9-12, 2022 in Las Vegas. For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

View past classes of Waste360 40 Under 40 awards winners:
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program is sponsored by GFL Environmental.

About WasteExpo
WasteExpo is the leading event in North America for waste, recycling and organics professionals from the private and public sector. WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling, landfills, fleet management, collections, organics, safety, food waste and recovery, and more. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing hundreds of exhibitors and the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum and Waste360 Sustainability Talks.

About the Waste360 Group
The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights on people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact
Liz Bothwell
Head of Content & Marketing, Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host
WasteExpo
E: Liz.Bothwell@informa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon vows to cut carbon emissions from operations to ‘net zero’ — but won’t exit fossil fuels

    Exxon has emission-reduction plans for major facilities and assets and can profitably navigate the global shift toward renewable energy sources.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • 10 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best clean energy penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now. Renewables have been increasing their overall share in new power capacity expansion across the globe over […]

  • Exxon Plans to Zero Out Emissions from Operations by 2050

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. announced an “ambition” to eliminate some greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in the oil giant’s first such long-term pledge to curb carbon output. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateStocks Extend Drop in Broad Selloff; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil E

  • Tsunamis

    A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Exxon pledges net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday pledged to cut to zero its net carbon emissions from its global operations by 2050, catching up with rivals who are minimizing their carbon footprints. Exxon's 2050 plan, first mulled last year https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/exxon-considers-pledging-net-zero-carbon-emissions-by-2050-wsj-2021-08-05, covers emissions from its oil, gas, and chemical production and from the power those operations consume, so-called scope 1 and 2 targets. "We are developing comprehensive roadmaps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world," Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in a statement.

  • Cummins Partners on Project to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Natural Gas

    Cummins Inc. is partnering on a first-of-its-kind in North America hydrogen-blending project to reduce the carbon footprint of delivered natural gas.

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...

  • Eastman to invest up to $1 billion to accelerate circular economy through building world's largest molecular plastics recycling facility in France

    This morning, French President Emmanuel Macron and Eastman (NYSE:EMN) Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa will jointly announce Eastman's plan to invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. This facility would use Eastman's polyester renewal technology to recycle up to 160,000 metric tonnes annually of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that is currently being incinerated.

  • Shell says electricity to meet 60% of China's energy use by 2060

    China may triple electricity generation to supply 60% of the country's total energy under Beijing's carbon-neutral goal by 2060, up from the current 23%, Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday. Shell is one of the largest global investors in China's energy sector, with business covering gas production, petrochemicals and a retail fuel network. A leading supplier of liquefied natural gas, it has recently expanded into low-carbon business such as hydrogen power and electric vehicle charging.

  • Tonga’s volcanic eruption may harm environment for years

    The destruction from Tonga’s massive underwater volcanic eruption is still being assessed but scientists now warn that the damage could be long-lasting.The volcano has been releasing sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide— two gases that create acid rain.This could damage crops, including staples like taro, corn and bananas which locals depend on.Geologist Marco Brenna has been studying the eruption's impact via satellite photos."So as the plume rose beyond 20 kilometres it reached well into the stratosphere. So a lot of that ash and gas will remain within the stratosphere for quite a number of weeks and possibly months, and kind of circulate across the globe. The more immediate impact on Tonga especially was the ashfall directly from the cloud which blanketed most of the Tongan landscape in a few centimetres of ash from what has been seen off satellite images. And that basically had an impact on basically water, drinking water sources, on vegetation, grazing for animals etc. because the volcanic ash is toxic."And it may not just be Tonga - much of the rain could land on Fiji.Underwater, fish are at risk.Tonga's livelihoods depend on the ocean..but ash from the eruption could be harmful to marine life.Murky, ash-filled water near the volcano will deprive fish of food and wipe out spawning beds."Certainly fisheries are likely to have been impacted by, for instance, the murkiness of the water. So the eruption would have produced quite a lot of suspended particle in the ocean water, so that might impact fishing grounds. Ashfall could also have such an impact and could potentially cause changes in ocean surface acidification."Meanwhile, surviving marine life will be forced to migrate.Even before the eruption, Tonga’s reefs were threatened by disease outbreaks and the effects of climate change including coral bleaching and increasingly strong cyclones.

  • Green Lantern Solar Elevates Scott Buckley to President, Bolsters Leadership Team to Drive Market Expansion

    Green Lantern Solar, a leading renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems, today announced Scott Buckley has been named Presid...

  • Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster

    The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru. The startling satellite images resembled a massive nuclear explosion.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Tesla looks to Africa for key battery component to reduce dependence on China

    Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.

  • IKEA's climate footprint shrinks from pre-pandemic level despite record sales

    IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, said on Tuesday it was on track to become climate positive by 2030 as its annual carbon emissions fell 6% from pre-pandemic levels despite record sales. Brand owner Inter IKEA said emissions in the value chain - from raw material production to customers' use and disposal of products - totalled 26.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in the 12 months through August, against an upwardly revised 27.9 million in fiscal 2019, when emissions fell for the first time.

  • Undersea cable fault could cut off Tonga from rest of the world for weeks

    The South Pacific archipelago of Tonga could spend days, or even weeks, cut off from the rest of world because of difficulties in repairing its sole undersea communications cable, which an operator said was ruptured during a massive volcanic eruption. Saturday's explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean so that connectivity was lost on the line, operated by Tonga Cable Ltd, in waters about 37 kilometres (23 miles) offshore. But the repair of Tonga's critical 827-km (514-mile) fibre-optic link to Fiji depends on the arrival of a specialised ship now days away in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

  • These machines scrub greenhouse gases from the air – an inventor of direct air capture technology shows how it works

    One 'mechanical tree' is about 1,000 times faster at removing carbon dioxide from air than a natural tree. The first is to start operating in Arizona in 2022. Illustration via Arizona State UniversityTwo centuries of burning fossil fuels has put more carbon dioxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere than nature can remove. As that CO2 builds up, it traps excess heat near Earth’s surface, causing global warming. There is so much CO2 in the atmosphere now that most scenarios show endi

  • 'Angry' Waves Crash Along Coastal Town in Maine

    Hazardous weather reached parts of southern Maine on Monday, January 17, as high winds caused coastal flooding that led to dangerous driving conditions.Footage filmed by Wells Police Department shows “angry” waves crashing onto beachside roads in the coastal town.Nearshore waves of up to 15 feet and high winds forecast to push the rain line inland brought the threat of coastal flooding on Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Wells Police Department via Storyful

  • Larry Fink’s latest letter to CEOs didn’t deliver a vital detail

    The keys to the global economy are in Larry Fink’s pocket. BlackRock, the asset management firm Fink oversees, announced on Jan. 14 that it now controls more than $10 trillion in assets, cementing its lead as the world’s biggest money manager. Every January, Fink releases a public letter to CEOs, offering a potentially market-moving look at his priorities for the year.