WasteExpo United the $85 Billion Solid Waste, Recycling and Organics Market in Las Vegas

Waste360
·6 min read
Waste360
Waste360

More than 12,000 Industry Professionals Connected with Over 500 Exhibitors to Learn, Network and Explore New Innovations

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasteExpo, North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry tradeshow and conference, today announces that it successfully united the $85 billion solid waste, recycling and organics industry May 9-12 in Las Vegas. WasteExpo brought together more than 12,000 industry professionals with over 500 exhibitors to learn, network and explore new innovations.

“Connecting our community in-person was wonderful. The conference sessions were packed with attendees learning about the latest trends and the Exhibit Hall was buzzing with excitement. Attendees, exhibitors, partners and sponsors were all excited to be back together doing business,” said Marc Acampora, Vice President, Waste360. “We look forward to bringing our community together again at our 2023 event in New Orleans.”

Education
The event brought the industry together to learn through four days of unparalleled professional development delivering spotlight sessions, workshops and dozens of conference sessions across the following tracks: Operations, Fleet & Safety; Recycling & Landfill; Business Insights & Policy; Technology & Innovation, Organics and the Food Recovery Forum.

Spotlight Sessions offered the latest news and insights including a one-on-one chat with Jon Vander Ark, President & CEO, Republic Services; Future Steps Toward Refuse Fleet Electrification—What Comes Next; Boots on the Ground: A Conversation with the Women in the Waste and Recycling Industry; and Understanding Environmental Justice’s Role in the Waste and Recycling Industry.

WasteExpo also offered four half-day workshops that each focused on a different industry topic. Workshops included: Zero Waste Certified Training, Food Waste & Organics Diversion Program Development, Safety, and Recycling.

The Waste360 Sustainability Talks conference program offered real talk as waste and recycling takes on plastics, packaging, food waste, textiles and other environmental challenges to build a sustainable future. Bill Caesar, Operating Partner, Generate Capital presented the keynote address. Highlights included: The Global Plastics Treaty is a Go – Now What?, Scaling the Use of Ocean-bound Plastics: A Story of Circularity, Chasing Transparency – Carbon Labeling, Sustainable Collaboration Across the Public/Private Sector – Common Goals & Aspirations, The Package Deal: Innovations and the Latest Thinking in Sustainable Packaging and Urban Landfills and the Circular Economy.

The Waste360 Business Leadership Forum was designed for environmental services companies looking for business and financial strategies that go beyond day-to-day operations. Attendees gained access to insights, tools and resources for developing business and financial strategies for business growth.

The 10th Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit brought investors and leaders from top public and private waste companies for a full day of learning, analysis and networking.

Exhibit Hall
The Exhibit Hall featured more than 500 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions.

Exhibitors were doing business and enthusiastically reconnecting with buyers and friends. Evan Schwartz, Chief Enterprise Architect from AMCS said that, “we hit our goals for WasteExpo on day one of the show!”

Awards

  • The Pitch Slam competition brought teams that have been vetted to pitch their recycling, composting and end market ideas. Winners included: Innovakote Inc. and Timber Age Systems, Inc.

  • The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognized inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry.

WasteExpo supports the industry:

  • The Environmental Research & Education Foundation charitable auction supports EREF's funding of scholarships and grants for solid waste research, as well as EREF's educational initiatives. This year’s auction raised a historic $3.5 million.

  • The NWRA Awards Breakfast honored the brightest achievers in the waste and recycling industry. The awards presented at this event included Driver of the Year, Operator of the Year and Hall of Fame.

  • NWRA Women’s Council Boutique sold industry-related and recycled items. The proceeds support the council’s programs, including the academic scholarship programs that provide a career path in the waste and recycling industry.

WasteExpo is committed to building a sustainable future. WasteExpo Green Initiatives included: partnered with Wastequip and the Las Vegas Convention Center to implement a three-bin waste stream system including Compost, Recycling and Landfill; partnered with GES to collect leftover conference and booth materials for donation to local non-profits; reduced paper consumption by offering a mobile app instead of a printed program; eliminated carpet from the show floor of the Exhibit Hall; 100% use of LED technology for custom builds; discounts for the Las Vegas Monorail, which connects the Las Vegas Convention Center to six additional stations along Las Vegas Boulevard; and repurposed food waste to create a Zero Waste Lunch for WasteExpo’s Food Recovery Forum. Additional information can be found here.

WasteExpo was co-located with Waste360 Sustainability Talks, the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum, the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, and the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference.

The 2023 WasteExpo will take place May 1-4, 2023 in New Orleans, LA. For additional information, visit www.wasteexpo.com. For information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Juliana Sherwood at Juliana.Sherwood@informa.com or Debra Busby at Debra.Busby@informa.com.
        
For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

About WasteExpo
WasteExpo is the leading event in North America for waste, recycling and organics professionals from the private and public sector. WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling, landfills, fleet management, collections, organics, safety, food waste and recovery, and more. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing hundreds of exhibitors and the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum and Waste360 Sustainability Talks.

About the Waste360 Group
The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights on people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact
Liz Bothwell
Head of Content & Marketing, Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host
WasteExpo
E: Liz.Bothwell@informa.com


