U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.84
    -39.91 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,923.39
    -278.83 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,712.29
    -98.24 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.34
    -20.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.13
    -1.98 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +14.80 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0607
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4890
    -1.2510 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,896.16
    -552.79 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.50
    -14.97 (-3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Wastequip Extends Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

·1 min read

Wastequip's revolving lenders extend commitments totaling $45 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wastequip, the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, today announced it has successfully completed an amendment and extension of its senior secured revolving credit facility. As a result of the transaction, Wastequip's revolving lenders have agreed to extend the maturity of commitments totaling $45 million by 18 months to September 20, 2024. Wastequip also entered into amendments concerning its first lien and second lien senior secured credit facilities to change the interest rate calculation to be based on SOFR plus an index adjustment of 0.10% in place of LIBOR. Still, the margins added to the benchmark rate are unchanged. Extending Wastequip's revolving credit facility further enhances the company's liquidity and financial flexibility.

Wastequip
Wastequip

"The success of this revolving credit facility is a continued endorsement and reaffirmation of the strength of our company. We thank our lending partners for their confidence in Wastequip and our business objectives by committing to this extended facility in a turbulent market," said Steve Klueg, Chief Financial Officer of Wastequip.

ABOUT WASTEQUIP

Wastequip is the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, with an international network of manufacturing facilities and the most extensive dealer network in the industry. Wastequip offers the broadest range of waste equipment, which includes carts, containers, trucks, parts, service and technology, for the collection, transport and disposal of waste and recyclables. The company's brands include Wastequip®, Toter®, ConFab®, Amrep®, Galbreath®, Pioneer™, Mountain Tarp®, Wastequip WRX™, Wastebuilt®, ContainerPros®, wasteware™, and Accurate™. For more information, visit www.wastequip.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wastequip-extends-senior-secured-revolving-credit-facility-301705452.html

SOURCE Wastequip

Recommended Stories

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Dropping This Week

    The electric vehicle maker's shares could enjoy a short-term catalyst after this week's trading ends, but there are more important things to watch.

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • Here's Who Owns Tesla Now That Elon Musk Is Selling Out

    Entrepreneurs sell out stock eventually, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no different. But he's still firmly in control of the company he co-founded.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • Block May Look Cheap, but I'm Not Buying

    Block (NYSE: SQ), once a high-flying growth stock with an astronomical valuation, is down 59% in 2022. Its valuation has dropped from more than 15 times trailing-12-month sales to only 2, which is quite cheap for a growth stock. The first is Square, what used to be its eponymous business, which is focused on merchant transactions.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Stocks: Meta rises, Adobe surges, real estate lags

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks like Meta and Adobe are trading as recession fears grow.

  • Tesla stock is in the midst of its worst-ever drawdown

    Tesla's stock has been raided by the bears.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) stock is sinking today, and ironically it may be all about its early electric vehicle (EV) success. Ford shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 6.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET. Ford is ending the week on a down note, even though the company announced some big news this week.

  • Carvana Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The formerly high-flying automotive e-commerce stock is down 98% this year. Should investors be buying?

  • Novavax updates plans for stock and debt offerings as its share price continues sinking

    Novavax Inc.’s stock continued plunging Friday after the vaccine maker said it will seek to raise a total $215 million from separate stock and debt offerings — $35 million less than plans announced earlier this week. The Gaithersburg biotech’s share price, which ascended as high as $331.68 during the Covid-19 pandemic and reached a 52-week high of $236.50, sank Friday morning as low as $9.36 — a price the company hasn’t seen since early 2020, before it entered the coronavirus vaccine race in earnest. At its peak, Novavax’s market cap cracked $19 billion; Friday, it sat at about $812 million.