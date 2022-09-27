Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market for Phosphorus Removal Application to hit $14.5 Billion by 2030, says GMI

Global Market Insights Inc.

Wastewater treatment chemicals industry for phosphorus removal application is anticipated to register 9% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to rising awareness for reducing, recycling, and reusing wastewater.

Selbyville, Delaware , Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wastewater treatment chemicals market for phosphorus removal application is projected to exceed USD 14.5 billion by 2030 , according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing need for better wastewater management solutions will complement the industry development. Large volume of wastewater is generated from the domestic and industrial sectors worldwide. The wastewater treatment chemicals are gaining popularity owing to their ease of use and environmental benefits.

Growing cases of waterborne diseases, especially across rural areas, will support the adoption of highly effective water treatment and purification methods. Amoebiasis affects more than 480 million people across the world, with an annual mortality of between 40,000–110,000 people. High prevalence of other disorders caused by water pollution will highlight the importance of wastewater treatment techniques. Phosphorus removal applications across the mining, oil & gas, power generation and F&B sectors will significantly influence the market outlook.

Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market for Phosphorus Removal Application from aluminum chlorohydrate segment is poised to cross USD 2 billion by 2030. Aluminum chlorohydrate is a class of water-soluble aluminum salts, widely used in water purification. The substance is preferred over other salts due to its efficacy in destabilizing contaminants. Aluminum chlorohydrate is used across industry verticals such as the cosmetic sector as an antiperspirant. Increasing global investments in the advancement of water & wastewater treatment infrastructure will favor the product use.

Wastewater treatment chemicals market for phosphorus removal application from oil & gas segment is anticipated to exceed USD 700 million by 2030. Oil & gas sector is one of the largest contributors to pollution of water bodies. Wastewater that is discharged from the industry is full of toxic chemicals and hazardous substances that can degrade the flora, fauna, and human health. With the aim of curbing the harmful effects, oil & gas companies are utilizing efficient wastewater treatment plants to comply with stringent government norms. Government agencies worldwide are ensuring that O&G suppliers implement wastewater treatment before releasing the water into the environment.

Middle East & Africa wastewater treatment chemicals market from phosphorus removal application is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 9% between 2022-2030. Rapid industrialization in developing countries such as Qatar and the UAE will be a key factor driving the industry trends across MEA. The region has a solid footprint of manufacturers seeking wastewater treatment solutions in compliance with sewage disposal standards.

The competitive landscape of the wastewater treatment chemicals industry for phosphorus removal application is inclusive of companies like BASF SE, Nalco-Ecolab, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ion Exchange, Thermax, Kemira, and Veolia. These companies are focusing on product advancements and expansion of applications to leverage the ongoing trend of renewable and sustainable energies.

