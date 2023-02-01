Wastewater treatment service market: Growth opportunities led by Apex Co. LLC. and Aries Chemical Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wastewater treatment service market size is forecasted to increase by USD 22,626.22 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.67%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by stringent environmental regulations, rapid industrialization, and the growing demand for reclaimed water.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wastewater Treatment Service Market 2023-2027

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-

2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Apex Co. LLC., Aries Chemical Inc., Cortec Corp., Eckstine Electric Co., Ecolab Inc., EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Feralco AB, Hydrite Chemical Co., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., Skanska AB, Solenis LLC, SUEZ SA, The York Water Co., Thermax Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WABAG Group, WOG Group, WSP Global Inc., and Xylem Inc.

To get detailed insights about vendors and their offerings, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Story continues

Get a holistic overview of the wastewater treatment service market by industry experts to

evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

The market is segmented by end-user (chemical and pharmaceutical, food pulp and paper, oil and gas, metals and mining, and others) and type (design and engineering consultation, building and installation services, operation and process control, and maintenance services).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

The chemical and pharmaceutical segment was valued at USD 14,088.88 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Biopharmaceutical wastewater has a high amount of antibiotic wastewater, with large variations in quantity, high sulfate concentration, complicated composition, and biological toxicity. Therefore, it is necessary to treat pharmaceutical wastewater, which is expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - is expected to increase by USD 2.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (water treatment and wastewater treatment) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 – is forecasted to increase by USD 12,172.02 million, and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (municipal and industrial), technology (extended aeration, SBR technology, MBBR technology, and MBR technology) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this wastewater treatment service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wastewater treatment service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wastewater treatment service market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wastewater treatment service market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wastewater treatment service market vendors

Wastewater Treatment Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,626.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Apex Co. LLC., Aries Chemical Inc., Cortec Corp., Eckstine Electric Co., Ecolab Inc., EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Feralco AB, Hydrite Chemical Co., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., Skanska AB, Solenis LLC, SUEZ SA, The York Water Co., Thermax Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WABAG Group, WOG Group, WSP Global Inc., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wastewater treatment service market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-Users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Chemical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Food pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Design and engineering consultation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Building and installation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Operation and process control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Maintenance services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aries Chemical Inc.

12.4 Cortec Corp.

12.5 Ecolab Inc.

12.6 EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

12.7 Feralco AB

12.8 Hydrite Chemical Co.

12.9 Italmatch Chemicals Spa

12.10 Solenis LLC

12.11 SUEZ SA

12.12 Thermax Ltd.

12.13 Veolia Environment SA

12.14 WABAG Group

12.15 WOG Group

12.16 WSP Global Inc.

12.17 Xylem Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wastewater Treatment Service Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wastewater-treatment-service-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-apex-co-llc-and-aries-chemical-inc---technavio-301733282.html

SOURCE Technavio