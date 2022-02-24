ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Report. The wastewater treatment plant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.

12% during the forecast period.

The expansion of industries necessitates a large amount of water for production and other functions. Sectors such as oil and gas, food and beverage, agriculture, and pulp and paper need water for several processes. Increasing water demand by industrial end-users is estimated to increase the demand for wastewater treatment plants.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS



• Energy Efficient Wastewater Treatment Plants

• Impact of Wastewater Treatment 4.0

• Technological Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Plants

• Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization

• Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations



WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET

SEGMENTS



• Type

• Technology

• Treatment system

• Application

• Geography



In 2021, the agriculture wastewater treatment segment accounted for a 6.34% share of the market in terms of revenue and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 47.95% in terms of revenue by the end of 2027.



Physical treatment technology has grown substantially due to the advantages it provides in wastewater treatment. Currently, physical treatment is the most preferred treatment method in wastewater treatment plants. Processes such as screening, sedimentation, and skimming are used to eradicate solids.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global wastewater treatment plant market is highly developed in APAC, Europe, and North America, owing to the growing use of wastewater treatment plants, extensively for eradicating contaminants from water in industrial applications and increasing demand for wastewater treatment plants within the textile industry. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are high potential markets with enough opportunities for growth.



The wastewater treatment plant market in the Middle East and Africa region was valued at $13.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% to reach $18.56 billion by 2027.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Prominent players with a dominant presence in the market include Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Veolia.

Customers are looking for vendors who deliver value-added services. This has motivated companies in the market to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings. Companies are progressively providing integrated solutions and continuing support to help their customers’ businesses succeed.



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the global wastewater treatment plant market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the wastewater treatment plant market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global wastewater treatment plant market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage. "

