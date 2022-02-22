Wastewater Treatment Plant Market to Reach $178.97 Billion by 2027. APAC is the Largest & Fastest Growing Region – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The wastewater treatment plant market is gaining traction in the municipal and industrial sectors due to the high demand for wastewater treatment solutions.

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton research study on, “Wastewater Treatment Plant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” the market is segmented by type, by technology, by application, treatment system, and geography.



SCOPE OF THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $125.28 Billion Market Size in 2027 $178.97 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 6.12 % Largest Market APAC Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application, Treatment System, and Geography Key Vendors Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Veolia. Geographic Analysis 5 Regions and 16 Countries

Click Here To Download Free Sample Report

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

The global wastewater treatment plant market would realize an absolute growth of 42.86% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

Effluent wastewater treatment plant segment accounted for majority share of the global wastewater treatment plant market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

In terms of technology, physical water treatment segment dominates the global wastewater treatment plant market in 2021 and is expected to add over $21.86 billion revenue during the forecast period.

By treatment system, centralized segment dominated the global wastewater treatment plant market with a revenue share of 87.57% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% by the end of 2027.

By application, industrial segment dominated the global wastewater treatment plant market with a revenue share of 65.70% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% by the end of 2027.

The APAC dominated the overall wastewater treatment plant market with a share of 40.26% in 2021 in terms of revenue. The growth of this market in APAC is mainly supported by the growing population, penetration of strong agricultural activities, limited availability of potable water, and growing awareness among people about the ill effects of consuming polluted water.

Story continues

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, technology, application, treatment system, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 17 other prominent vendors

Looking for more information? Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/wastewater-treatment-plant-market

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET - TRENDS AND DRIVERS

The global population is dependent on clean water, not only for daily population consumption, but also for the industrial production of power, goods, and services. Therefore, with the growing population, the demand for safe and quality water is increasing. Water treatment technologies are evolving to meet the changing demands of this new century. The most significant trends that have evolved so far for wastewater treatment systems include high-rate solid separation, nutrient control, fixed-film biological treatment process, graphene, and membrane processes that provide several opportunities for market growth. The increase in population coupled with shortage of freshwater resources has been pushing the wastewater treatment manufacturers to capitalize on the latest technologies to meet the drinking water demands. Rapid urbanization, depletion of forests, climate change, and increased wastewater disposal from industries and the residential sector have been further accelerating the demand for wastewater treatment equipment.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Market – Segmentation

By Type

Effluent

Sewage Treatment

Agriculture

Leachate

By Technology

Physical Treatment

Biological Treatment

Chemical Treatment

Electrochemical Treatment

By Treatment System

Centralized

Decentralized

By Application

Industrial

Municipal

By Geography

APAC China India Japan South Korea Australia

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia

North America US Canada

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico







WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET - COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

The global wastewater treatment plant market is fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the market. Prominent players with a dominant presence in the market include Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Veolia. The market has witnessed several acquisitions over the last few years, which has strengthened the ability of companies to offer multiple technologies and comprehensive solutions. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional players. As international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players.

Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that could pose a threat to competitor products, making them non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors have to develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.

Looking for more information? Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/wastewater-treatment-plant-market

Key Vendors

Suez

Veolia

Evoqua Water Technologies

Fluence

Other Prominent Vendors

Organica Water

BioKube

BioMicrobics

Dupont

ECOfluid

Epuramat

FilterBoxx

Hydroswiss

Kemisan

TMW

Bioxica

ATB Water

TopolWater

Afmitech Friesland

Xylem

KUBOTA Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions





Explore our Chemicals & Materials profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here To Download Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.



Click Here to Contact Us



Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707



