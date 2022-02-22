Wastewater Treatment Plant Market to Reach $178.97 Billion by 2027. APAC is the Largest & Fastest Growing Region – Arizton
The wastewater treatment plant market is gaining traction in the municipal and industrial sectors due to the high demand for wastewater treatment solutions.
Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton research study on, “Wastewater Treatment Plant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” the market is segmented by type, by technology, by application, treatment system, and geography.
SCOPE OF THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2021
$125.28 Billion
Market Size in 2027
$178.97 Billion
Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
6.12 %
Largest Market
APAC
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2027
Segments Covered
Type, Technology, Application, Treatment System, and Geography
Key Vendors
Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Veolia.
Geographic Analysis
5 Regions and 16 Countries
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
The global wastewater treatment plant market would realize an absolute growth of 42.86% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.
Effluent wastewater treatment plant segment accounted for majority share of the global wastewater treatment plant market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
In terms of technology, physical water treatment segment dominates the global wastewater treatment plant market in 2021 and is expected to add over $21.86 billion revenue during the forecast period.
By treatment system, centralized segment dominated the global wastewater treatment plant market with a revenue share of 87.57% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% by the end of 2027.
By application, industrial segment dominated the global wastewater treatment plant market with a revenue share of 65.70% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% by the end of 2027.
The APAC dominated the overall wastewater treatment plant market with a share of 40.26% in 2021 in terms of revenue. The growth of this market in APAC is mainly supported by the growing population, penetration of strong agricultural activities, limited availability of potable water, and growing awareness among people about the ill effects of consuming polluted water.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, technology, application, treatment system, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 17 other prominent vendors
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET - TRENDS AND DRIVERS
The global population is dependent on clean water, not only for daily population consumption, but also for the industrial production of power, goods, and services. Therefore, with the growing population, the demand for safe and quality water is increasing. Water treatment technologies are evolving to meet the changing demands of this new century. The most significant trends that have evolved so far for wastewater treatment systems include high-rate solid separation, nutrient control, fixed-film biological treatment process, graphene, and membrane processes that provide several opportunities for market growth. The increase in population coupled with shortage of freshwater resources has been pushing the wastewater treatment manufacturers to capitalize on the latest technologies to meet the drinking water demands. Rapid urbanization, depletion of forests, climate change, and increased wastewater disposal from industries and the residential sector have been further accelerating the demand for wastewater treatment equipment.
Wastewater Treatment Plant Market – Segmentation
By Type
Effluent
Sewage Treatment
Agriculture
Leachate
By Technology
Physical Treatment
Biological Treatment
Chemical Treatment
Electrochemical Treatment
By Treatment System
Centralized
Decentralized
By Application
Industrial
Municipal
By Geography
APAC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
North America
US
Canada
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET - COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
The global wastewater treatment plant market is fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the market. Prominent players with a dominant presence in the market include Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Veolia. The market has witnessed several acquisitions over the last few years, which has strengthened the ability of companies to offer multiple technologies and comprehensive solutions. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional players. As international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players.
Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that could pose a threat to competitor products, making them non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors have to develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.
Key Vendors
Suez
Veolia
Evoqua Water Technologies
Fluence
Other Prominent Vendors
Organica Water
BioKube
BioMicrobics
Dupont
ECOfluid
Epuramat
FilterBoxx
Hydroswiss
Kemisan
TMW
Bioxica
ATB Water
TopolWater
Afmitech Friesland
Xylem
KUBOTA Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions
