How to watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for free—and without cable

Before the turkey goes in the oven and before the first political argument begins to brew, there’s the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For 97 years, the retailer has kicked off the holiday and ushered in the official start of shopping season with singers, giant balloons, and marching bands. It’s a gentle start to what can become a stressful day.

This year’s parade will see some changes—from a new start time to new balloons. Here’s everything you need to know about the annual tradition.

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begin?

This year’s parade starts a bit earlier than usual, kicking off at 8:30 a.m. ET. If that’s too early (or you’re on the West Coast), a re-broadcast will run starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

How long will the Thanksgiving Day parade last?

The parse is scheduled to last 3.5 hours, so the initial broadcast will run until noon, while the rebroadcast will wrap up at 5:30 p.m.

How can I watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for free?

The annual event will broadcast over the air simultaneously on NBC and Telemundo. The best way to watch for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. To ensure you're getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream the Thanksgiving Day Parade online if I don't have a cable subscription?

Indeed you can. Try one of these options:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to the Parade, as well as today’s NFL evening game. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $6 or $12 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Disney+

Disney's bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $15 per month for all three combined (or $25 per month for no ads on Hulu).

Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $77 per month ($90 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will now cost you $77 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73.

Sling TV

Dish Network's Sling lower-tiered "Orange" plan will run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive "Blue" plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. The seven-day free trial has disappeared, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $75 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets, so you should be able to see the parade with no trouble. There's a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $75 and up, depending on the channels you choose.

What are the new balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

There are seven new balloons joining the parade this year:

Beagle Scout Snoopy

The Pillsbury Doughboy

Po from Kung Fu Panda

Blue Cat & Chugs from the "Cool Cats" NFT

Leo from Netflix's upcoming animated film, Leo

Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece

Uncle Dan from the upcoming animated film Migration

They’ll be joined by old favorites, including Stuart the Minion, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and Smokey Bear.

Who will perform in this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Jon Batiste and Cher are the headliners of this year’s parade. But you’ll also see Bell Biv DeVoe, Chicago, En Vogue, David Foster and Katharine McPhee and the Sesame Street muppets, among others.

What’s the parade route?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West, following a winding 2.5-mile path to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square. If you’re hoping to go in person, it’s good to know that not all spots along the route allow public viewing. Try Central Park West between 60th and 75th street or on Sixth Avenue between West 59th and 38th Streets. Come early. Real early.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com