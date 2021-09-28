Watch Amazon's entire new hardware event right here

Amazon tends to avoid livestreaming its big hardware events, but it's happy to share video after the fact — and this year's presentation is one you might want to see. The company has posted its complete fall 2021 hardware event stream online to illustrate everything it introduced in vivid detail, including a few decidedly left-field products. You can watch the whole affair below.

Believe it or not, an Alexa home robot is just the start of what Amazon revealed during its hour-long stream. The company also launched a kid-centric video call device, an extra-large Echo Show, a Ring security system with a router built-in, other smart home gadgets and a bevy of services. The biggest surprise may simply be the lack of ordinary Echo speakers. Amazon was clearly more interested in expanding its lineup than revamping its existing offerings.

