What to Watch at This Year's CES Tech Conference in Las Vegas

(Bloomberg) -- Las Vegas will be at the center of the consumer technology industry this week as executives, investors and analysts convene for the annual CES conference.

Dozens of companies will give presentations at the event, where attendance is expected to top 180,000, with the trade war between the U.S. and China as well as Apple’s sales woes looming over the gathering. Key themes will be artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, smart homes, virtual and augmented reality, smartphone unit expectations and the transition to 5G networks, according to analysts.

Here’s a rundown of some of the presentations and keynotes scheduled at CES and other conferences in Las Vegas; times listed are in local (Pacific) time.

Monday, Jan. 7

LG Electronics 8:00amBosch 9:00amPanasonic 10:00amHisense 11:00amQualcomm 12:00pmTCL Corp. 12:00pmToyota 1:00pmWhirlpool 1:30pmSamsung Electronics 2:00pmHyundai Motor 3:00pmValeo 3:00pmIntel 4:00pmSony Electronics 5:00pmLG keynote 6:30pm

Tuesday, Jan. 8

IBM keynote 8:30amAudi 11:00amMercedes-Benz 11:00amIntel’s Mobileye 11:30amVerizon keynote 4:00pmAlso, JPMorgan Tech Forum at CES will include Nvidia, ON Semi, Micron, Analog Devices, Aptiv, Intel, Cypress Semi, Maxim Integrated Products, Renesas Electronics, Arrow Electronics, Ambarella, HP Inc., Marvell Technology and MaxLinearAlso, Citi Global TMT West Conference will include Logitech, Verizon, Discovery, Interpublic, ON Semi, Dell Technologies, ViaSat, Windstream, HP Enterprise, World Wrestling Entertainment, CenturyLink, Jabil, Switch, Crown Castle, HP Inc., Zillow, Meredith, Pivotal Software, Vonage, BCE, Eros International, Mattel, Equinix

Wednesday, Jan. 9

AMD keynote 9:00amViacom 10:00amAlso, Citi Global TMT West Conference will include Sirius XM, American Tower, Samsung Electronics, AT&T, EchoStar, Universal Display, AMC Entertainment, Silicon Motion, Uniti Group, T-Mobile, Cogent Communications, Telephone & Data Systems, Marvell Technology, SBA Communications, InterXion, Roku, Viacom, Digital Realty Trust

Thursday, Jan. 10

Mattel and WWE 8:30am

