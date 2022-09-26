U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,663.55
    -29.68 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,298.08
    -292.33 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,847.43
    -20.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,658.24
    -21.34 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.95
    -1.79 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.90
    -23.70 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.56 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9609
    -0.0079 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    +0.1930 (+5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0193 (-1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7400
    +1.4200 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,166.48
    +171.87 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.92
    +6.82 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Watch the asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft make its 6-million-mile shot today

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

One of NASA's biggest crowd-pleasers in years is about to reach its denouement: if all goes well, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (or rather guided anti-space-rock missile) will impact its target at around 14,700 miles per hour. You can watch it live-ish right here at about 3 PM Pacific.

DART was launched last November and has spent the intervening months positioning itself for a perfect shot on Dimorphos, a 525-foot-wide asteroid in orbit around Didymos, half a mile wide (and more the type we'd need to worry about, planetarily speaking). Today is the big day.

You can review the particulars of the mission here, but the gist of it is quite simple. DART itself will smack straight into Dimorphos, not to annihilate it or send it careening back out of the solar system, but just to affect its orbit enough that researchers back here on Earth can tell whether this technique would actually work in an emergency.

Actually deflecting an asteroid of any size is tough — even a "small" one 525 feet wide has enormous mass and momentum, meaning a spacecraft that weighs a few hundred pounds isn't going to affect it much. But it will affect it a little — enough to measure, meaning we can tell how much force was imparted on it and other factors. That in turn will affect future missions and provide a baseline for any future Armageddon-style operations.

The good news is that large asteroids are fairly easy to spot if they're not already on the books (thousands of objects are tracked by astronomers worldwide). We don't need a planet-killed to take a hard right and miss the Earth by 50 million miles — a little tap while it's still on the outskirts of the solar system might be all it takes to ensure it passes a safe distance away, or gets captured by another planet, or burns up in the sun.

Diagram showing how the orbit of Dimorphos will change following impact.
Diagram showing how the orbit of Dimorphos will change following impact.

Diagram showing how the orbit of Dimorphos will change following impact.

A stitch in time saves nine, as they say, and an asteroid impact in time saves nine billion.

The livestream will likely consist of mostly NASA mission crew looking worried, and a 3D rendering of the spacecraft's telemetry. The actual moment of impact will come and go in the blink of an eye — literally. When you're going 4 miles per second, a 500-foot target comes up on you fast. DART's on-board camera will capture it for a few frames before it hits, but the chaser spacecraft LICIACube will be right behind, capturing the impact from another angle.

What will it look like? Probably a little puff of dust and pebbles, but there's no way we'd pass up the chance to catch this on video. Tune in this afternoon, with the feed starting at about 2:30 and coverage at 3.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid. Here’s how to watch.

    DART aims to knock the asteroid Dimorphos off course in first-ever test of new planetary defense system.

  • NASA to move Artemis 1 rocket to VAB over Hurricane Ian concerns

    Due to the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian, NASA has decided to move its Artemis 1 rocket back to the safety of the Vehicle Assembly Building.

  • NASA will roll Artemis I's SLS rocket back to VAB due to Hurricane Ian

    NASA managers have decided to roll the Artemis I moon rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building after the latest Hurricane Ian forecasts.

  • NASA to crash DART spacecraft into asteroid

    Later today NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will intentionally crash into a near-Earth asteroid in the name of planetary defense.

  • New Pacific island forms after underwater volcano erupts

    New Pacific island forms after underwater volcano erupts

  • Switzerland To Dispose 10M Expired COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From Moderna

    Switzerland would have to discard 10.3 million doses of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said Saturday. The ministry said it had no choice but to eliminate the shots after the doses expired. It told the news agency that 2.5 million doses were being stored at a Swiss army logistics base and 7.8 million were in an external storage depot in Belgium. The ministry confirmed an initial report, which estimated that the destroyed doses would be worth around CHF280 milli

  • Google's Bay View is the 2022 Structures honoree for Best Campus

    Bay View, Google's new campus on the edge of Moffett Field, took five years to build and more than a decade to develop. Its influence on design, sustainability and work will be felt for far longer.

  • Denison Completes Commissioning of Lixiviant Injection Modules for Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the completion of commissioning of the lixiviant injection system for the Phoenix in-situ recovery ("ISR") Feasibility Field Test ("FFT") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). The lixiviant injection system is the critical operating component necessary to support the leaching phase of the FFT. View PDF version.

  • NASA Is About to Crash Into an Asteroid. Here's How to Watch.

    An asteroid minding its own business not too far from Earth is about to get knocked about by a visitor from our planet. On Monday, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or DART, is set to collide with Dimorphos, a small asteroid that is the moon of a larger space rock, Didymos. While these two near-Earth objects pose no immediate threat to our world, NASA launched DART last year to test a technique that could one day be used for planetary defense. Here’s what you need to know about

  • A Theory About Ancient Israel and Opium May Have Just Been Proved

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyArchaeologists excavating outside of Tel Aviv, Israel have unearthed evidence of the narcotic opium in 3,400-year-old graves. The opium was discovered in eight pottery containers found as part of a series of Late Bronze Ag burials. The surprising announcement raises a whole host of questions. How did the substance get there? What was opium used for? And, why was it discovered in graves?The graves themselves were excavated in 2012 as p

  • NASA decides to roll its moon rocket back to shelter as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

    With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the Florida coast, NASA has decided to move its multibillion-dollar Space Launch System moon rocket to safety. For days, NASA and weather forecasters had been watching the storm take shape in the Caribbean Sea, and they made advance preparations for a rollback from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building. Over the weekend, mission managers decided not to proceed with a third attempt on Tuesday to launch the 322-foot-tall, 5.7

  • Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base

    The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

  • Flying 3D printer drones work like bees to fix buildings

    Cement-like materials used by the worker drones were designed by a team at the University of Bath.

  • Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

    Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is launching a comprehensive field exploration program at the Cateo Cuatro sector to refine drilling targets, and has advanced the Ivana East target to the drill-testing stage. The Ivana East target is 10km east of the Ivana deposit while Cateo Cuatro is located 32km to the southwest. These important targets have been prioritized by the Company as part of its strategy

  • Explainer-NavIC, India's home-grown alternative to the GPS navigation system

    The Indian government is pushing smartphone makers to enable support for its NavIC navigation system in new devices sold in the country from next year, a move that has spooked the industry due to additional costs and tight time frame. Below are the details of NavIC's inception, why India wants smartphone makers to adopt it and how the system compares to other global or regional navigation systems. WHAT IS NavIC?

  • NASA’s DART Spacecraft to Crash Into Asteroid Tonight in Planetary Defense Test

    Here’s how and when to watch the collision between the spacecraft and the distant space rock called Dimorphos.

  • NASA will roll Artemis 1 back to shelter it from Hurricane Ian

    The Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft will be moved to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

  • NASA postpones decision on rolling Artemis I back to the Vehicle Assembly Building due to Tropical Storm Ian

    NASA is holding off on a decision on whether or not to rollback Artemis I to the Vehicle Assembly Building as weather forecasts indicated more favorable conditions for a launch.

  • Cypriot carob growers harvest their 'black gold'

    Christos Charalambous might be 79 but he is several metres up a carob tree, harvesting a fruit known as "black gold" on the island of Cyprus as his grandson works below.

  • Droughts, Ukraine war push global grain stocks toward worrying decade low

    The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor weather in key agricultural regions from the United States to France and China is shrinking grain harvests and cutting inventories, heightening the risk of famine in some of the world's poorest nations. Importers, food manufacturers and livestock producers had hoped crop availability would improve after war-torn Ukraine resumed shipments from Black Sea ports this summer and U.S. farmers planted large crops.