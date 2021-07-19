U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,258.49
    -68.67 (-1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,962.04
    -725.81 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,274.98
    -152.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,130.68
    -32.56 (-1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.61
    -5.20 (-7.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.57 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1810
    -0.1190 (-9.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0092 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4430
    -0.6230 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,797.24
    -816.52 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    736.49
    -21.55 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.39
    -163.70 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

Watch Blue Origin launch Jeff Bezos to space live, along with the youngest and oldest astronauts ever

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaYIcD_rTIk?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Blue Origin is set to launch its fully reusable New Shepard spacecraft with humans on board for the first time on Tuesday, and it's sending Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos up along with his brother and two record-setting astronauts. The launch livestream above is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. CDT (7:30 a.m. EDT/4:30 a.m. PDT), with the actual liftoff targeted for 8 a.m. CDT (9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT).

The full flight profile includes a takeoff from Blue Origin's remote West Texas facility, followed by an ascent to a height of roughly 62 miles above the Earth's surface. Those on board, including Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will then experience between three and four minutes of weightlessness inside the New Shepard capsule, before it returns to Earth slowed by parachutes for a touchdown in the West Texas desert and then a recovery by Blue Origin staff.

This is not significantly different in terms of timing or sequence from the 15 prior New Shepard flights that Blue Origin has flown, but this is the first one with humans on board (including the world's richest), so it's obviously the one to watch.

As launch market matures, space opportunities on the ground take off

