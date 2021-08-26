U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.50
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,394.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,329.50
    -34.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.30
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.68
    -0.68 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0310 (+2.31%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    +0.24 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1440
    +0.1610 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,082.12
    -719.59 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.21
    -30.32 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.27
    -18.85 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Watch Blue Origin's spaceflight carry a NASA payload for lunar landers

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Just weeks after Blue Origin's first manned flight, with founder Jeff Bezos onboard, the space company is preparing to launch its New Shepard spacecraft again. Liftoff is scheduled to take place at at 9:35 AM EDT (6:35 AM PDT) from the company’s launch site in West Texas. The flight's NS-17 mission title is a reference to its status as New Shepard's 17th launch. You can watch the proceedings live on the stream below. This time, there won't be any humans aboard, however. Instead, the reusable rocket and capsule will carry a payload of NASA tech including a LiDAR sensor and computer designed for lunar landers. 

The launch comes amid a brewing lawsuit filed by Blue Origin over the space agency's handling of the Human Landing System program. For this launch, it's capsule will also house experiments from academic institutions including the University of Florida.

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Lab Singles Out SpaceX As Only Rival As Shares Drop In Debut

    Rocket Lab began trading on the Nasdaq Wednesday, after winning NASA's approval for its Mars mission.

  • Sick of Mosquitoes? Researchers Announce Groundbreaking Way to Make Humans Invisible to the Pests

    According to a recent study, eliminating two of the light-sensing receptors could impact mosquitoes' ability to hunt hosts

  • Watch Blue Origin launch a test of NASA's future Moon landing tech live

    Blue Origin's last launch was its landmark first human flight, carrying Jeff Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen to suborbital space. Today, it's flying New Shepard again — without any people on board, this time, but with a key payload from NASA that will test technologies the agency is using to develop a human landing system for future missions to the Moon. The NS-17 launch (which stands for New Shepard 17, since it's the 17th time Blue Origin's fully reusable suborbital rocket will be taking off) is set to take place at 9:35 AM EDT (6:35 AM PDT) from the company's launch site in West Texas.

  • Shape Therapeutics, Roche Form $3B RNA Editing Collaboration

    Shape Therapeutics Inc announced a multi-target strategic collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) for RNA editing technology. Through this partnership, ShapeTX will apply its proprietary RNA editing platform RNAfix and potentially leverage its AAVid technology platform to develop gene therapy for certain targets in certain targets areas of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and rare diseases. ShapeTX will conduct preclinical research to identify and deliver

  • Peter Beck on Rocket Lab's public listing debut, space SPACs and the Neutron rocket

    Peter Beck’s earliest memory is standing outside with his father in his hometown of Invercargill, New Zealand, looking up at the stars and being told that there could very well be people on planets orbiting those stars looking right back at him. “For a three or four year old, that was a mind-blowing thing that got etched into my memory and from that point onwards, that was me destined to work in the space industry,” he said at the Space Generation Fusion Forum (SGFF). Instead of going to university, Beck got a trade job, working as a tool-making apprentice by day and a dilettante rocket engine maker by night.

  • Climate change: Europe's 2020 heat reached 'troubling' level

    Temperatures in Europe in 2020 broke the previous high mark by a worrying margin say scientists.

  • Sarepta Stock Is Down 57% This Year. How the Biotech Could Make a Comeback.

    Janus Henderson stock picker Andy Acker says Sarepta is a buy. He says the biotech's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy could work.

  • The ETERNALS Trailer May Have Revealed the MCU Mutant Origin

    The Eternals trailer might have shown us exactly how and when mutants will arrive in the MCU. And it might be sooner than you thought. The post The ETERNALS Trailer May Have Revealed the MCU Mutant Origin appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Are black holes a threat to Earth?

    Man’s understanding of these dense, star-devouring phenomena advances all the time, with scientists recently observing light from the far side of one, a prospect long thought impossible

  • Silicon Valley’s most successful incubator is doubling down on space tugs

    Elon Musk may want to retire on Mars and SpaceX may enable him to do so, but what’s significant about the firm is that it earns money providing space services in demand right now. TransAstra founder and CEO Joel Sercel will, in theory, perform a similar sleight of hand: When its first spacecraft, dubbed Worker Bee, reaches orbit in 2023, it will show off a novel thruster technology called solar thermal propulsion, and earn money by precisely positioning satellites launched on larger rockets.

  • Experts on WHO team say search for coronavirus origins has stalled

    They noted among other things that Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data, citing concerns over patient confidentiality.

  • Another Space Stock: Rocket Lab Becomes a Publicly Traded Company Today.

    The company has finished its merger with a SPAC. Investors have an increasing number of options for putting money into space businesses.

  • Science Sundays: Science of the Solstice

    it's the first day of astronomical summer, or the day of the summer solstice. It has felt like summer out there all month. So let's talk about the science of the solstice, and why this is different than meteorological summer.

  • Interstellar comets and asteroids more common than previously thought, study finds

    Interstellar comets and asteroids might be more common in our solar system than previously expected, new research suggests. Why it matters: These special objects can give scientists a glimpse into the compositions of other star systems without ever leaving our own, helping astronomers understand just how unique — or mundane — our own star and its planets may be.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The new study — in

  • Photographer Captures Stunning Close-Up Video of Rare 'Blue' Moon

    A rare blue moon – an additional full moon that appears in a season – was documented in exquisite detail from Sofia, Bulgaria, on August 22, marking the last time this lunar phenomenon will occur until 2023, according to Space.org.This footage, taken by Panteley Panteleev, captures close-up details of the ‘blue moon’ while ambient sounds, including barking, are overheard in the background.The “blue” full moon, which happens on average every 2.7 years, is the third of four full moons within one season, but it only actually appears blue when “volcanic eruptions or forest fires send lots of smoke and fine dust into the atmosphere,” according to Sky & Telescope. Credit: Panteley Panteleev via Storyful

  • Tic Tac Sent a Big Tic Tac Full of Tic Tacs Into Space

    The Tic Tac company has sent a jumbo faux Tic Tac full of real Tic Tacs into space in the hopes of stoking excitement over UFOs. The post Tic Tac Sent a Big Tic Tac Full of Tic Tacs Into Space appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Thailand develops robotic system to squeeze out more vaccine doses

    As Thailand struggles with its worst coronavirus outbreak yet, researchers in the country have developed a machine to draw out COVID-19 vaccine doses more efficiently and optimise lower-than-expected supplies. Using a robotic arm, the "AutoVacc" system can draw 12 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in four minutes from a vial, according to researchers at Chulalongkorn University, who made the machine that has been used at the university's vaccination centre since Monday. The machine only works on AstraZeneca multi-dose vials currently and labels show each vial can provide 10 to 11 doses.

  • Report: Evidence of extensive corrosion in collapsed condo

    Video released by a team of federal investigators shows more evidence of extensive corrosion and overcrowded concrete reinforcement in a Miami-area condominium that collapsed in June, killing 98 people. The National Institute of Standards and Technology also announced Wednesday it will conduct a five-pronged investigation into the Champlain Towers South collapse, which will be led by Judith Mitrani-Reiser. The video shows densely packed steel reinforcement in various sections of the building, along with extensive corrosion where one column met the building’s foundation.

  • Moolec Science and Grupo Insud Launch Food-Tech Joint Venture

    Moolec, a science-based ingredients company using plants to produce animal proteins, and Grupo Insud, a global conglomerate with a strong presence in the manufacturing of biosimilars and other active ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today their partnership to research and develop solutions for the fast-emerging alternative protein industry.

  • The chances of discovering the certain origins of COVID-19 are dwindling fast

    A U.S. intelligence review into the origins of COVID-19 has reportedly proved inconclusive, even as WHO experts warn that time is running out to do further studies on the question.Why it matters: We don't need to know how COVID-19 emerged to finally defeat the pandemic, but clearer answers will help prevent the next big outbreak — whether it comes from nature or human action.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: President Biden launched a review in