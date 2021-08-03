U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,416.97
    +29.81 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,067.54
    +229.38 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,732.53
    +51.46 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.76
    +0.26 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.54
    -0.72 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1790
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3915
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1200
    -0.1890 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,002.97
    -1,710.38 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.04
    -16.40 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Watch Boeing try its pivotal crew spacecraft orbital demonstration launch for the second time

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21X5lGlDOfg?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Update 08/03/2021 @ 10:44 AM EST: The launch attempt has been officially scrubbed for today, and a new timeline for the next attempt is set to be confirmed. We'll provide updates as they become available.

Boeing is all set to make a second attempt at flying its Starliner CST-100 commercial crew spacecraft to the International Space Station, performing a key demonstration ahead of actually putting astronauts on board for the final big launch before it can claim the spacecraft is certified for regular flight by NASA. Today's "Orbital Flight Test 2" (OFT-2) mission is a re-do of one that Boeing and NASA first performed in December, 2019.

That first try was meant to be the only one, but it didn't go quite as planned, with software errors resulting in a mistaken fire of the craft's engines, exhausting the fuel required to get to the Space Station for automated docking as planned. Boeing instead looked to salvage the test with a landing attempt, which also encountered a problem that was corrected before a good touchdown.

While Boeing originally wanted to re-fly the mission sometime last year, the schedule was pushed out for a variety of reasons, and a global pandemic occurring in the interim can't have helped. Both Boeing and NASA conducted extensive investigations into not just the cause of the specific problem that the OFT-1 mission encountered, but the culture and processes of Boeing's software development as well.

Space industry enthusiasts may already know that Boeing's Starliner is one of two commercial spacecraft NASA contracted to ferry its astronauts to the International Space Station, the other being SpaceX. Elon Musk's private launch company succeeded with its orbital flight test, and subsequently flew humans aboard its final demonstration launch, and is now a regular service provider for NASA, having carried two groups of astronauts to the ISS for standard tours of duty.

Accordingly, all eyes will be on Boeing to see if it can pull this off cleanly, especially given how much time it's had since the last flight to correct any errors and prepare. The launch is set for 1:20 PM ET, with live coverage via the stream above kicking off around 12:30 PM ET.

Boeing’s Starliner crew spacecraft won’t dock with Space Station as planned after missing target orbit

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing delays astronaut capsule launch do-over

    Nearly two years ago, Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule failed to make it to the space station. The attempt at a do-over has hit another delay.

  • Coal-Reliant South Africa Is Turning to Gas Power

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Power failures have become routine in South Africa. At the same time, the country wants to wean itself off the coal that generates more than 80% of its electricity and makes it the world’s ­12th‑biggest source of greenhouse gases.Most of South Africa’s power stations are near the end of their lives. An average of about 1,000 megawatts of capacity is set to be decommissioned annually over the next decade, which presents an ideal opportunity to begin overhauling the energy s

  • Boeing Starliner capsule readied for Tuesday launch

    A successful unpiloted Starliner test flight should clear the way for astronaut flights starting late this year.

  • Boeing to launch Starliner spacecraft after failed first test flight

    Boeing is set to launch a redo of an uncrewed test of its Starliner spacecraft — designed to one day carry astronauts — to the International Space Station this week. Why it matters: This is a high-stakes test for Boeing, which failed to get its Starliner to the station during its first uncrewed test flight in December 2019. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: Boeing was scheduled to launch the space capsule today, but the company postponed the m

  • Boeing's Starliner ready for crucial do-over launch to orbit

    Boeing Co's CST-100 Starliner capsule is poised to blast off on Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station in a crucial do-over test flight following a near-catastrophic failure during its 2019 debut. It also marks a key trial for the U.S. aerospace giant after back-to-back crises - a pandemic that crushed demand for new planes and a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes - that have damaged Boeing's finances and engineering reputation. If all goes according to plan, the Starliner capsule loaded with supplies will blast off atop an Atlas V rocket flown by the United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp, at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Boeing and NASA delay Starliner launch due to unexpected valve problem

    Boeing and NASA have delayed the launch of Starliner, again.

  • Boeing delays rerun of Starliner space capsule test

    Another mission to showcase the new astronaut vehicle will not occur until Wednesday at the earliest.

  • Why Draper Esprit doubled down on its status as a publicly listed VC

    This July, for example, London-based Forward Partners went public on the AIM, a sub-market of the well-known London Stock Exchange. Augmentum Fintech is another example of a London-listed venture capital firm. TechCrunch has cited Draper Esprit partners in our explorations of the European venture capital scene in the past, especially in our regular digs through the startup hub's numbers.

  • Bubble Wrap maker Sealed Air raises prices, says ‘highly inflationary environment’ to continue

    Sealed Air Corp., maker of Bubble Wrap, Cryovac, and other packaging and shipping products for several industries, said late Monday it will increase its prices by 5% to 10% in September thanks to higher input cost and inflation.

  • These robots can make coffee, play chess and even give you a massage

    From giving massages to making coffees, the robots at the World AI Conference show the roles they will have in the future.

  • Boeing's High-Stakes Rocket Launch Delayed Again

    Much has happened since the first launch attempt of the Boeing Starliner capsule in 2019. But Boeing is back to try its uncrewed test again.

  • Starliner launch: Boeing and Nasa cancel key flight to space to test crew capsule

    Boeing has postponed a key test flight for its Starliner spacecraft. The capsule – which is intended one day to carry astronauts around space, but would have been sent without people to the International Space Station during the launch – was scheduled to take off on Tuesday. Boeing did not immediately explain the problem.

  • Incident on International Space Station was worse than previously thought and a ‘spacecraft emergency’, report says

    An incident at the International Space Station was more dramatic and dangerous than previously explained, and a “spacecraft emergency” was declared, according to a new report. Last week, a Russian module Nauka arrived at the International Space Station after years of delay.

  • Boeing's Starliner capsule launch cancelled for second time

    The launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner capsule from Cape Canaveral bound has been cancelled for the second time in four days.

  • Elon Musk shares pictures of Starship preparing to be launched into orbit for first time

    SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship spacecraft on an orbital test flight, according to tweets from Elon MuskThe private space company hopes that the Starship represents the future of its missions to space, taking humanity to the Moon and beyond. SpaceX has built a number of versions of the Starship – all the way up to SN15 – but those have only attempted high-altitude test flights, to altitudes roughly similar to a traditional plane. SpaceX is preparing to jump all the way to SN20, however, with a launch that will see it launched high enough that it could go into orbit.

  • System glitch prompts Boeing to postpone test space flight

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co on Tuesday scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner capsule to the International Space Station due to an unexpected system glitch, in the latest setback following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. During pre-launch preparations, Boeing engineers detected "unexpected valve position indications" in its propulsion system, Boeing said in a statement. The problem was detected during checks after electrical storms in the region, Boeing added.

  • Virus used world’s longest Covid sufferer as ‘gym’ to get fitter, say scientists

    The world's longest Covid sufferer had the virus for nearly 11 months during which time it mutated 40 times, using her as a "gym" to get fitter, scientists have discovered.

  • New theory: Earth's longer days kick-started oxygen growth

    Scientists have a new idea for how Earth got its oxygen: It’s because the planet slowed down and days got longer. The more continuous light the smelly microbes got, the more oxygen they produced. One of the great mysteries in science is just how Earth went from a planet with minimal oxygen to the breathable air we have now.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink ‘plans ground station on the Isle of Man’ for blanket coverage of Britain

    The spacec company is reportedly in the final stages of getting a license to build a ground station on the island

  • First Energy Metals Drills 1.27 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 4 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

    First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-15 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 4-meter-wide zone with 1.27 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 62.0 metres (m) drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals as well including average values of niobium (Nb) 100.45 parts per million (ppm), rubidium (Rb) 29.73 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 169.13 ppm, beryllium (Be) 335.75 p