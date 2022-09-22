'Disenchanted,' the 'Enchanted' sequel, premieres in November—here's how to watch

Giselle's life takes another turn in 'Disenchanted,' coming to Disney+.

Who could forget Amy Adams emerging in full Disney princess regalia from a sewer grate in Manhattan, or dancing and singing her way through Central Park? How about James Marsden stabbing a bus? It’s been 13 years since Enchanted was released, but the timeless live-action-animated film lives on as a Disney classic.

Luckily for fans, the long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, has an arrival date in the wake of the D23 Expo. Disenchanted will premiere on Disney+ on November 24, 2022.

Where can you stream Disenchanted?

'Disenchanted' premieres on November 24, 2022.

You can stream Disenchanted on November 24, as well as other Walt Disney Studio films on Disney+. The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is home to content from Marvel, as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Disney Channel original series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, Hocus Pocus 2 and much more.

What is Disenchanted about?

Adam Shankman will direct the sequel, and most of the original cast, including Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel, will reprise their roles from the original film. Newcomers include Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe and Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan, Giselle and Robert's daughter.

In Enchanted, Giselle (Amy Adams) was spirited away from her home in animated Andalasia, land of fairy tales and true love, into modern-day New York City. There, she struggles to adapt and to find ways to return to her betrothed, Prince Edward (James Marsden). With the help of Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and a few well-timed songs, Giselle comes to understand that her life in Andalasia is not necessarily everything it seems, and that she might want more than she previously thought.

Disenchanted takes place years after the first film, and Giselle again finds herself living a life she wasn't expecting, in the suburbs with her family. She begins to wish for a fairytale existence, and sets into motion a series of events that reunite her with Prince Edward, Nancy, and the denizens of Andalasia. Disenchanted has been rumored to be in the works for years, so it’s exciting to see the property find its home on Disney+.

How can you sign up for Disney+?

Will there be singing in Disenchanted? We hope so.

To watch Disenchanted when it premieres, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible and The Owl House. They also have a lot of properties you might not expect, like The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and more.

