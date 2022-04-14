Watch Elon Musk (probably) wreak havoc at the TED2022 conference

Early this morning, Elon Musk dropped the bombshell that he offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Just last week, he bought 9.2% of the company for $3 billion, then declined a board seat. But Musk isn't done causing a ruckus on the internet today -- he was already slated to speak at the TED2022 conference, but the organizers at TED turned the paywalled livestream public due to interest.

Do you dare give this man any more attention? If your answer is no, I envy you.

But if you're a hopeless gossip and/or tech nerd and want to know what the heck this dude is gonna say, tune in here.

The head of TED (lol, that rhymed) Chris Anderson says that "something amazing" is going to happen, which feels a bit more foreboding than exciting, but we'll see how it goes.