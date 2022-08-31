How to watch the “Elvis” biopic

How to watch Baz Luhrmann's biopic “Elvis” biopic starring Austin Butler on HBO Max.

Elvis Presley starred in more than 30 films over the course of his career, but somehow it took until this year—45 years after his death—for a biopic about the King of Rock and Roll. Under the direction of Baz Luhrmann, Elvis tells the story of the legendary musician’s life and his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, the manager who introduced him to the world and exploited his talents. Luhrmann’s signature style, with his saturated colors and music punctuating every moment, is a perfect fit for the wild life of one of the great performers of the 20th century.

Anyone with a subscription to HBO Max will be able to watch Elvis starting at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, September 2, but there’s good news for those who don’t have HBO Max, too. Anyone else can buy or rent the film on a number of on demand platforms, including iTunes and YouTube. Now that Elvis is available to stream, here are all the ways to watch the film.

Where can you stream Elvis?

You can stream Elvis on HBO Max. The streaming service is available in the U.S. and the following territories: American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, The Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is also available in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal and Spain. The streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, streaming devices and more.

If you don’t have HBO Max, Elvis is also available for purchase starting at $24.99 or rent for $19.99 on several other platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.

What is Elvis about?

Austin Butler (Hannah Montana, Zoey 101) stars as Elvis Presley. The film traces him as he grows from a poor kid with a knack for singing into a global icon under the watchful eye of Colonel Tom Parker, played here by Tom Hanks under a veil of heavy prosthetics. Parker narrates Presley’s story, from his rise to fame from his deathbed.

Co-starring with Butler and Hanks in Elvis are Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley; Helen Thomson as Elvis’s mother, Gladys; and Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’s father, Vernon. The film also features actors and musicians playing some of Elvis’s contemporaries as well as his idols, including Kodi Smit-McPhee as country singer Jimmie Rodgers Snow, Gary Clark Jr. as Big Boy Crudup, Yola Quarty as Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Kelvin Harrison as B.B. King.

How can I sign up for HBO Max?

To stream Elvis, you can subscribe to HBO Max, starting at $9.99/month or $99.99/year for a plan with ads, $14.99/month or $149.99/year for the ad-free version. The $9.99 plan with ads was launched in June 2021 with four significant differences to the $14.99 ad-free plan. The biggest difference is, well, the ads. In addition, subscribers to the $9.99 plan also do not have the ability to download content to their devices, there is no option to watch select films in 4K HD, and they will not receive same-day access to Warner Bros. films like The Batman or Wonder Woman 1984 on their theatrical release date.

If you're a new subscriber, you can sign up at HBO Max. You’ll then need to download the HBO Max app on a supported device to start watching. HBO Max is currently available on Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Amazon Fire devices, Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Players, Google Chromecast, AirPlay, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S, Xfinity One and Flex, PlayStation 4 and 5, LG TVs, select Samsung products, Spectrum WorldBox (available in select areas), Vizio SmartTVs, and Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out the supported devices list to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

In addition to its slate of high-profile documentaries, HBO Max subscribers can also access the libraries of HBO Originals, Studio Ghibli films, Looney Tunes, DC Films, Cartoon Network Collection, Turner Classic Movies Collection and more.

