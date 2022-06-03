How to watch 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is available to stream now.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts franchise, was released in theaters in March 2022 after a long and Covid-delayed production schedule. Audiences can screen the latest adventures of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander one at home for free now with a regular subscription to HBO Max, but there’s good news for those who don’t subscribe—anyone else can buy or rent the film on a number of on-demand platforms. Here are all the ways to watch the film.

Where can you watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

You can stream Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (like the entire Harry Potter film series) on HBO Max. The streaming service is available in the U.S. and the following territories: American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, The Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is also available in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal and Spain. The streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, streaming devices and more.

Don’t have access to HBO Max? Not a problem! Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is also available for purchase starting at $25 or rent for $20 on several other platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes,Vudu and YouTube.

What is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore about?

In the film, Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander, the wizarding world’s foremost expert in every kind of magical animal (just call him the the Hippogriff Whisperer). He’s joined by Jude Law, who stars as a young Albus Dumbledore, as well as Alison Sudol as Queenie and Katherine Waterston as Tina. The group teams up to defeat the dark magic of their rival Gellert Grindelwald. (In previous films, Johnny Depp had portrayed Grindelwald, but as a result of his ongoing legal battles, he’s been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.)

How can I sign up for HBO Max?

To stream Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, you can subscribe to HBO Max today, starting at $10/month or $100/year for a plan with ads, $15/month or $150/year for the ad-free version. The $10 plan with ads launched in June 2021 with four significant differences to the $15 ad-free plan. The biggest difference, apart from the ads, is that subscribers to the $10 plan do not have the ability to download content to their devices, there is no option to watch select films in 4K HD and they will not receive same-day access to Warner Bros. films like Reminiscence or Wonder Woman 1984 on their theatrical release date.

If you're a new subscriber,you can sign up at HBO Max's website. You’ll then need to download the HBO Max app on a supported device to start watching. HBO Max is currently available on Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Amazon Fire devices, Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Players, Google Chromecast, AirPlay, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S, Xfinity One and Flex, PlayStation 4 and 5, LG TVs, select Samsung products, Spectrum WorldBox (available in select areas), Vizio SmartTVs and Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out theirsupported devices list to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

In addition to its slate of high-profile documentaries, HBO Max subscribers can also access the libraries of HBO Originals, Studio Ghibli films, Looney Tunes, DC Films, Cartoon Network Collection, Turner Classic Movies Collection and more.

