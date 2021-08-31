'Watch the Future" Navigator Office Paper Competition - Participants can Win one of 32 Apple Watch Series 6

Back in the office, schools re-starting, outdoor activities back in the diary following a lengthy Covid isolation

NEWBURY, England, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With every ream of Navigator office paper that customers buy (from the full range available – Universal to Colour Documents), they will be in with a chance of winning an Apple Watch 6. What's unique about the campaign is that the concept focuses on a need that is near and dear to each of us - our health - which we can monitor with the help of technology. The word "watch" highlights both the prize and the urgency to keep up with the campaign - a "keep your eyes peeled" message.

Navigator Universal 80gsm with promo sticker

The campaign runs through to the end of November. To enter the promotion, participants must reside in one of the following countries - Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom - and enter the code* found on the back of a ream of Navigator branded office paper at the following website watchprize.navigator-paper.com.

Navigator office paper is made with a unique formula that produces a whiter, thicker, smoother sheet of paper. Its quality has earned Navigator its position as the world's best-selling premium paper brand. In addition to the visual benefits, there are also performance benefits: 99.99% jam-free and 100% guaranteed to work in all printers and copiers.

To learn more about the brand and the company's commitment to sustainability, visit navigator-paper.com and en.thenavigatorcompany.com.

* Free codes are also provided.

About Navigator paper

Navigator is recognized internationally as the leading premium office paper brand. It offers a wide range of solutions for any printing application. It is sold in more than 130 countries and its unique physical and optical properties allow an unmatched performance. Follow us on: linkedin.com/company/navigator-paper

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604417/Navigator_Office_Paper.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311122/Navigator_Logo.jpg