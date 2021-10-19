Watch Google's Pixel 6 event with us here at 1PM ET

Google's Pixel 6 is almost here after months of hype. The company is livestreaming the Pixel 6 launch event starting at 1PM Eastern, and you can watch it with us on Engadget's YouTube channel (below) for an extra dash of insight.

The focus is on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, of course — both are expected to herald Google's return to flagship-class phones with improved cameras, flashier designs and a custom AI-centric processor. We'd also expect to hear news about Android 12 availability, however, and we wouldn't rule out news on Pixel Pass or other service-oriented features. As much as Google has said so far, it might have plenty more to say during its presentation.