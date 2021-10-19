U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.41
    +28.95 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,410.30
    +151.69 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,119.17
    +97.36 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.90
    +13.06 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.49
    +1.05 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.60 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6270
    +0.0430 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2980
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,583.32
    +392.74 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,455.48
    -7.87 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Watch Google's Pixel 6 event with us here at 1PM ET

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Google's Pixel 6 is almost here after months of hype. The company is livestreaming the Pixel 6 launch event starting at 1PM Eastern, and you can watch it with us on Engadget's YouTube channel (below) for an extra dash of insight.

The focus is on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, of course — both are expected to herald Google's return to flagship-class phones with improved cameras, flashier designs and a custom AI-centric processor. We'd also expect to hear news about Android 12 availability, however, and we wouldn't rule out news on Pixel Pass or other service-oriented features. As much as Google has said so far, it might have plenty more to say during its presentation.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill failed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Petrobras Shareholders Burned by ‘Carwash’ Turn to Dutch Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA investors excluded from its $2.95 billion “carwash” corruption settlement in the U.S. are signing up for a class-action case in the Netherlands -- where the Brazilian oil producer has failed to get the lawsuit thrown out on procedural grounds.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • David v Goliath in The Race to Develop an Oral Therapy for COVID-19

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Broad agreement in the world of science can be a rarity. However, one thing that public health leaders active in the fight against COVID-19 can agree on, is the urgent need for oral, pill-based treatments that are effective at halting disease progression, can get — and keep — people out of the hospital and can reduce mortality. One key group of COVID-19 patients who are in desperate need of treatment options are those moderately severe patients in hospital

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • DLocal Announces Preliminary Q3 Results; Shares Fall Pre-Market

    Shares of Uruguayan financial technology company DLocal Ltd. (DLO) were trading nearly 7.6% down, at the time of writing, in the pre-market session on Tuesday after the company announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2021. DLO expects its third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $67 million to $68 million, higher than the Street’s estimate of $64.53 million. This is compared to $30.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2020, representing an estimated year-over-ye

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Apple's latest products are 'bending the power performance curve’: Analyst

    R "Ray" Wang, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest product releases from Apple ahead of the holiday season.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.