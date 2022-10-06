U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,771.90
    -11.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,156.08
    -117.79 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.76 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.08 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.39
    -0.37 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0048 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7830
    +0.1730 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,082.54
    +160.73 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.25
    -1.16 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.47
    -69.15 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Watch Google's Pixel Event here at 10AM ET

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Google

After months of teases and leaks, Google is finally ready to show off the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch. Those who are curious about what Google has in store can find out the full details as soon as the company announces them by watching the Pixel Event livestream. The festivities start at 10AM ET and you can watch via the video embedded below.

Engadget Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low and Senior Reporter Sam Rutherford will be breaking down the news as it happens on our live blog. We'll have full coverage of everything you need to know from the showcase on our Pixel 7 event page as well.

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will run on a next-gen Tensor chip and Android 13. The Pixel Watch, meanwhile, is the first smartwatch that Google has designed and built in-house. It will blend Google features with Fitbit's health and fitness knowhow, and have an overhauled Wear OS experience.

It might be worth keeping close tabs on the event if you're already interested in buying a Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch or new Nest device (Google will have some announcements on that front too). All the devices that Google will show off during the event are going on sale today.

Follow all of the news from Google's Pixel 7 event right here!

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Eero Pro 6E WiFi bundle is $280 off for Prime members

    That makes the three-pack even cheaper than the bundle with two nodes.

  • Techstars unveils sustainability-focused acceleration program in Paris

    Techstars, a network of startup accelerators and an investment company, is launching a new accelerator in Paris called Techstars Sustainability Paris. This isn’t the first time that Techstars is running an accelerator in France as the company originally launched Techstars Paris in 2017.

  • Meta will close its Substack newsletter competitor by early 2023

    It brought in prominent figures such as Malala Yousafzai to write Bulletin newsletters.

  • Cyber firm Arctic Wolf raises $401M in debt, eyeing a potential IPO

    In a sign that pure equity financing is getting harder to come by, cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf, which last July raised $150 million at triple its previous valuation ($4.3 billion), opted for all debt in its latest funding round. Should an initial public offering (IPO) come to pass, as was at one point Arctic Wolf's plan, the debt will convert to shares at a premium to the price. The Information reported in late August that Arctic Wolf was in talks to raise $300 million, making this round a decided success in a punishing macroeconomic environment.

  • Uber and Motional to launch robotaxis across US over 10 years

    Uber is getting back into the robotaxi game, only this time it's tapping a third party to handle the self-driving tech. Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture commercializing self-driving vehicle tech, will put its robotaxis on the Uber network later this year as part of a 10-year operating agreement that will eventually roll out to major cities across North America. The deal comes a year after the two companies struck a partnership to test autonomous delivery in Santa Monica, California using Motional's autonomous vehicles.

  • Auburn Morning Rush: Volleyball drops match to LSU, Gymnast among top NIL earners

    Catch up on the latest headlines from Volleyball, Soccer, Gymnastics, and Basketball on Thursday's Auburn Morning Rush.

  • Gather AI secures new cash to scan inventory in warehouses using drones

    Gather AI, a startup using drones to inventory items in warehouses, today announced that it raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Tribeca Venture Partners with participation from Xplorer Capital, Dundee Venture Capital, Expa, Bling Capital, XRC Labs and 99 Tartans. The proceeds bring the company's total raised to $17 million, which CEO Sankalp Arora says is being put toward expanding Gather's deployment capacity and go-to-market plans as well as hiring new machine learning engineers. The trio had the idea to use drones to gather data -- specifically data in warehouses, such as the number of items on a shelf and the locations of particular pallets.

  • BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Biggest Backstage Moments

    ET was backstage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired Tuesday.

  • The Morning After: Our verdict on the Apple Watch Ultra

    Spotify's latest acquisition is a company that detects harmful content in podcasts, Someone made a NES operating system, Amazon is killing its interactive Glow video device for kids.

  • Crypto Failures Fueled Better Due Diligence

    As crypto markets turn turbulent, asset managers perform due diligence by looking at fundamentals like network usership to increase safety.

  • Zak Brown on adding Kyle Busch for Indy 500: 'We want someone that's experienced'

    Arrow McLaren SP is a logical pairing for Kyle Busch in this year's Indy 500, but Zak Brown says the team will prioritize experience

  • After surge in first-half firings, can seasons be salvaged?

    Lane Kiffin was fired by Southern California on Sept. 29, 2013, just five games into the season, on the airport tarmac after the team plane returned home from Arizona State. While not unprecedented, such an early coaching change was rare and a harbinger of sorts: Over the next eight seasons, eight more firings were made at the top level of college football before the midway point, including two last year. Five coaches have been sacked before Week 6 — at least one every week since Sept. 11 when Nebraska dumped Scott Frost.

  • Uber will offer rides in autonomous Ioniq 5 taxis powered by Motional

    Uber has signed a 10-year agreement to use autonomous Ioniq 5 EVs from Hyundai's Motional for ride-hailing and deliveries.

  • Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months. Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4Xs globally in June after discovering that there was a risk the car's wheels could come loose. Subaru Corp, a fifth owned by Toyota, also had to recall units of the related Solterra model that it jointly developed with Toyota.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: It’s an iPhone, but bigger

    For anyone who has ever dreamed about a big-screen iPhone without having to shell out for a Pro Max, this year's iPhone 14 Plus is exactly what you want.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • Microsoft’s Turn Is Coming in Stock Battle of Titans

    (Bloomberg) -- In the stock market contest this year between the two biggest US companies, Microsoft Corp. has been no match for Apple Inc. With consumer spending under threat from a possible recession, some analysts are betting that performance is about to turn around.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks

  • Alphabet Leaves a Huge Market

    Alphabet is present in almost all major world economies. The parent company of Google and Youtube is one of the companies that can claim to have succeeded in penetrating almost every country in the world and sometimes even countries ruled by autocrats and dictators. One of these countries is China, the world's second largest economy.

  • Apple Watch Ultra review: A big smartwatch with some little quirks

    The Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly comfortable for its size, and costs less than expected. It offers many impressive specialized features for outdoor adventurers and lasts longer than other Apple Watches.

  • Google’s Pixel phones and Pixel Watch are all about selling you software

    Google is set to launch new phones and its first smartwatch. But it's really interested in selling you on its software.