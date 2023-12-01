Watch heartwarming Christmas commercials, from Coca Cola’s hilltop song to Chevy’s dementia story

An emotional holiday commercial from Chevrolet is hitting home with many Americans and could very well become one of those ads we'll never forget.

As the ad continues to make its rounds on all social media platforms, other Christmas ads from the past are being shared again.

This a great opportunity to peel back the layers of time to remember the holiday commercials that left a mark on our hearts. Grab the tissues and rewatch these memorable Christmas commercials.

Chevy's 'A Holiday to Remember' (2023)

This ad was created with help from the Alzheimer's Association because it showcases what people living with Alzheimer's and their families go through, especially around the holidays.

A young woman helps her grandmother remember some of her life story by driving her through her old town. The ad ends with a scene between the elderly woman and her husband, who she rushes home to embrace. She remembers him, for a moment.

Apple's 'Frankie's Holiday' (2016)

This ad from 2016 shows a lonely Frankenstein recording a holiday song on an iPhone in his home. He's prepared a soundtrack for a performance in the city square of his village. When his light goes out during his song, he's joined by a little girl and then the entire village until they are in unity.

Apple ends the ad with the message to "open your heart to everyone."

Hallmark's 'Home for the Holidays' (1990)

This 1990 ad shows a 10-year-old boy missing his older brother, Tom, on Christmas. The two would sing together each holiday, but the boy was prepared to sing alone again this year. A letter arrives in the mail. It's from Tom, who says he's coming home for Christmas, but a snowstorm keeps him away. As the night is getting ready to end, the boy starts to sing. Halfway through his song, his brother arrives and joins in.

Hallmark ends the ad with a hope for all families to be together on Christmas.

Apple's 'The Surprise' (2019)

Apple wins again with an emotional ad from 2019 about doing something special for someone on the holiday. A mom, dad and their two girls visit the woman's father for Christmas, a surprise he doesn't seem to want. He recently lost his wife, the woman's mother and children's grandmother. The girls use their iPad to capture old photographs hidden around the house of their grandparents, putting on a presentation for their grandpa on Christmas day. He calls the surprise "brilliant" and is moved to tears.

Apple ends with the reminder to "make someone's holiday."

Disney's Christmas Advert (2020)

This 2020 ad out of the UK shows the bond between an elderly woman and her granddaughter. The two share a love for Disney and crafting, but as the years pass, their time together fades. One Christmas, the granddaughter, now a young adult, walks into the house lacking warmth and sees her grandma's Mickey Mouse doll laying torn. The granddaughter mends the doll and lights up the home with homemade lanterns to remind her grandmother of her childhood. The grandmother wakes up to the surprise of her life.

Disney signs off with "from our family to yours."

Coca Cola's '70s Christmas Hilltop commercial

This Coca-Cola ad from the '70s features people of all ethnicities joining in song on a hillside. “I’d like to teach the world to sing," the song in the ad, really resonated with Americans at the time. This commercial is considered one of the most prominent vintage Christmas ads. The camera pans out from the young people as the song ends to show the outline of a Christmas tree.

Hallmark's 'Waiting for Christmas' (1982)

This 1982 ad opens with a young woman telling the story of her Christmas tradition with her dad. The camera follows him carrying out that tradition without her by his side. The ad ends with him opening up a card from his daughter in a spot looking over the valley near their home, where they would welcome Christmas together each year around midnight. The father reads his daughter's words to comfort him while they are apart.

"When you care enough to send the very best," the ad says at the end.

Campbell's snowman commercial (1993)

This 1993 Campbell's ad may not make you cry, but it will definitely warm your heart. A young boy, cold from playing outside and appearing as a snowman, comes indoors to thaw out with a warm bowl of Campbell's soup. The snow melts off of him with each sip he takes, turning him human again.

"Never underestimate the power of soup," the ad says as it ends.

The famous Hershey's Kisses Christmas commercial (1989)

Hershey's Kisses has been modernizing this ad since it first released in 1989. People still enjoy it because of its familiarity - the power of nostalgia.

Amazon's 'Joy is Made' (2022)

The ad shows a father watching his daughter's love for a particular snow globe over time. He has the idea to transform their greenhouse into a real-life snow globe as a Christmas surprise. Of course, it's last minute, so he puts in an order to make his little girl's dreams come true.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The best heartwarming Christmas commercials, old and new