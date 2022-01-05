U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,788.48
    -5.06 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,882.72
    +83.07 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,496.20
    -126.52 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.09
    -4.79 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.28
    +1.29 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    +10.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    -0.0010 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9050
    -0.2210 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,505.29
    -301.69 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.73
    +3.14 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.97
    +14.82 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Watch Hyundai's CES 2022 robot show in under 6 minutes

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Many companies at CES 2022 have been focused on products you can find on shelves, but Hyundai came to the show with nothing less than a grand vision of the future. The company used its presentation to outline a "metamobility" strategy where robots augment humanity's capabilities — to the point where you could even reconfigure whole rooms, or use a robot as a stand-in while you navigate the metaverse at home.

Boston Dynamics' robots also played a large part in the event, and Hyundai was keen to discuss everything from exoskeletons through to digital twins for machinery. It's a lot to take in, we know. Thankfully, you can learn about those and more through our six-minute supercut.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

Recommended Stories