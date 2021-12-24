U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,725.79
    +29.23 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,950.56
    +196.67 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,653.37
    +131.48 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.58
    +19.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4930
    +0.0360 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4100
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,751.74
    +4.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,287.82
    +54.21 (+4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,782.59
    -15.78 (-0.05%)
     

Watch the James Webb Space Telescope launch at 7:20 AM ET

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After far too many delays over the years to count, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has a launch date. Provided there’s not another last-minute setback, the successor to Hubble Space Telescope is scheduled to take flight on Saturday, December 25th.

NASA expects the Ariane 5 rocket carrying the JWST to lift off no earlier than 7:20AM ET on Christmas Day from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. You can watch the entire event unfold, beginning with pre-launch coverage, starting at 3AM ET. The space agency will broadcast the launch on its NASA Live website, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

Understandably, there’s a lot of excitement for the JWST to finally make its way into space. Not only will a successful launch represent the end of a tumultuous 14-year development cycle, but the telescope, with its far more advanced sensors than Hubble, will afford astronomers to glimpse at black holes and early galaxies in a way they haven’t been able to do in the past.

