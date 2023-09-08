U.S. markets closed

Watch live: UAW President Shawn Fain reacts to new Ford, GM, Stellantis contract proposals

8
Phoebe Wall Howard, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

UAW President Shawn Fain plans to hold a Facebook livestream on Friday night to discuss the union's reaction to counter-proposals submitted by the Detroit Three automakers.

His member update, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., is part of a transparency campaign that has transformed the 2023 contract talks with real-time updates on negotiations. The current contract, approved in 2019 and covering an estimated 150,000 hourly autoworkers, expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which builds Jeep and Ram and Chrysler and Dodge vehicles, are negotiating deals simultaneously this year.

Watch the UAW event here or at https://www.facebook.com/uaw.union/

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Watch live: UAW President Shawn Fain reacts to new Ford, GM, Stellantis proposals