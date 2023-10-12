Watch lohud Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson's panel on tax revaluation here live

Tonight at 7 p.m., The Journal News/lohud Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson will moderate "A Conversation on Revaluation" at the parish hall of St. Mary in-the-Highlands Episcopal Church, 1 Chestnut Street, at the corner of Route 9D and Main Street in Cold Spring.

On the panel with Wilson will be John Wolham, the Southern Region representative of the state Office of Property Tax Services; Victor Mallison, executive director of the Westchester Tax Commission; and Philipstown residents Bill Pugh and Kathleen Kourie, who have worked in real estate here.

Pugh, a local real estate broker, conducted an analysis of 25 years of sales data in the town, showing that the high-end properties are assessed at a much lower percentage that those on the lower end. That jibes with a recent state study that found Philipstown was among 343 state taxing jurisdictions with inequitable assessment.

