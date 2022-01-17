U.S. markets closed

Watch Market in Thailand to Record 3.42% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Apple Inc. and CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The watch market share growth in Thailand by the men segment will be significant during the forecast period. Watches are considered an essential fashion accessory and are available in multiple styles and categories for men. The adoption of products that are sophisticated and comfortable has been growing for a long time now. Watches are some of the most purchased and popular accessories in the male customer segment.

Attractive Opportunities in Watch Market in Thailand by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Watch Market in Thailand by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, with the rising awareness of the availability of a range of watches in the market and their features among customers, the adoption of watches is expected to rise in the coming years. In short, the growing number of fashion-conscious male consumers is likely to augment the growth of the watch market in Thailand during the forecast period. The watch market in Thailand is expected to grow by USD 199.32 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.54% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The watch market to record a 3.42% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022.

To gain insights on the market contribution of various segments- View FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Watch Market in Thailand Analysis Report by End-user (men and women) and Distribution Channel (offline and online), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/watch-market-in-thailand-industry-analysis

Watch market in Thailand - Driver & Challenge
The watch market in Thailand is driven by the rising demand for premium watches. However, the factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the key Watch in Thailand Players with Key Offerings:

  • Apple Inc - The company offers a wide range of smartwatches such as series 7, Watch SE, Watch Nike among others.

  • CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of luxury watches such as G-shock, Baby-G, Edifice among others.

  • Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of watches such as Eco-Drive One, Promaster, Series 8 among others.

  • Epos Uhren AG - The company offers a wide range of watches such as Epos 3439 North Star, Epos 3439 North Star among others

  • Longines Watch Co. Francillon Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of luxury watches such as HydroConquest, Master collection among others.

For more information on all major players with key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Watch Market In Thailand End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Men - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Women - size and forecast 2021-2026

Watch Market In Thailand Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional insights on the Watch Market In Thailand - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report!

Related Reports:
Luxury Watch Market -The luxury watch market has the potential to grow by USD 1.78 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.15%. Download a free sample now!

Watch Market -The watch market size will grow up to USD 8.31 bn at a CAGR of 2% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Watch Market In Thailand Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 199.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.42

Regional analysis

Thailand

Performing market contribution

Thailand at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apple Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Epos Uhren AG, Longines Watch Co. Francillon Ltd., OMEGA SA., PVH Corp., Rado Watch Co Ltd, Time Zone Co. Ltd., and UNDONE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watch-market-in-thailand-to-record-3-42-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-apple-inc-and-casio-computer-co-ltd--17000-technavio-reports-301460472.html

SOURCE Technavio

