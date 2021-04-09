U.S. markets closed

Watch a monkey equipped with Elon Musk's Neuralink device play Pong with its brain

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink, one of his many companies and the only one currently focused on mind control (that we're aware of), has released a new blog post and video detailing some of its recent updates — including using its hardware to make it possible for a monkey to play pong with only its brain.

In the video above, Neuralink demonstrates how it used its sensor hardware and brain implant to record a baseline of activity from this macaque (named 'Pager') as it played a game on-screen where it had to move a token to different squares using a joystick with its hand. Using that baseline data, Neuralink was able to use machine learning to anticipate where Pager was going to be moving the physical controller, and was eventually able to predict it accurately before the move was actually made. Researchers then removed the paddle entirely, and eventually did the same thing with Pong, ultimately ending up at a place where Pager no longer was even moving its hand on the air on the nonexistent paddle, and was instead controlling the in-game action entirely with its mind via the Link hardware and embedded neural threads.

The last we saw of Neuralink, Musk himself was demonstrating the Link tech live in August 2020, using pigs to show how it was able to read signals from the brain depending on different stimuli. This new demo with Pager more clearly outlines the direction that the tech is headed in terms of human applications, since, as the company shared on its blog, the same technology could be used to help patients with paralysis manipulate a cursor on a computer, for instance. That could be applied to other paradigms as well, including touch controls on an iPhone, and even typing using a virtual keyboard, according to the company.

Elon Musk demonstrates Neuralink’s tech live using pigs with surgically implanted brain-monitoring devices

Musk separately tweeted that in fact, he expects the initial version of Neuralink's product to be able to allow someone with paralysis that prevents standard modes of phone interaction to use one faster than people using their thumbs for input. He also added that future iterations of the product would be able to enable communication between Neuralinks in different parts of a patient's body, transmitting between an in-brain node and neural pathways in legs, for instance, making it possible for "paraplegics to walk again."

These are obviously bold claims, but the company cites a lot of existing research that undergirds its existing demonstrations and near-term goals. Musk's more ambitious claims, should, like all of his projections, definitely be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism. He did add that he hopes human trials will begin to get underway "hopefully later this year," for instance – which is already two years later than he was initially anticipating those might start.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink looks to begin outfitting human brains with faster input and output starting next year

