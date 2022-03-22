U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.67
    +51.49 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.78
    +245.79 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,129.54
    +291.08 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.78
    +23.85 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.00
    -7.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.38 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1034
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3262
    +0.0094 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7340
    +1.2660 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,647.88
    +1,697.05 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.12
    +6.56 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Watch: NCLA Video Shows Why the Weaponization of NLRB Against Ben Domenech’s Joke Tweet Raises Free Speech Concerns

New Civil Liberties Alliance
·3 min read

FDRLST Media, LLC v. National Labor Relations Board

Washington, D.C., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has made a federal case out of a joke on Twitter. FDRLST Media is under federal investigation after Ben Domenech, publisher of the online magazine, posted a satirical tweet that didn’t sit well with a random Twitter user with no connection to the company. The problem is that NLRB has a regulation that is far more permissive than the statute itself and lets interlopers file complaints. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, released a video today critiquing NLRB’s absurd investigation into Mr. Domenech and FDRLST, now charged with supposedly committing an “unfair labor practice,” and detailing the threat to free speech at stake in FDRLST’s appeal of NLRB’s administrative enforcement action, FDRLST Media, LLC v. National Labor Relations Board.

Mr. Domenech’s tweet was not an unfair labor practice. FDRLST employees filed affidavits stating they viewed the tweet as a joke, nothing more. Moreover, Mr. Domenech and FDRLST each have the constitutional and statutory right to speak freely and satirically. Mr. Domenech has the right to express his personal views on his personal Twitter account, over which he has complete control and FDRLST has none. FDRLST cannot make Mr. Domenech tweet or delete anything from his personal Twitter account.

The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) does not empower random people to activate NLRB’s enforcement machinery against employers to punish their employees’ personal speech. NLRB has no statutory authority to prosecute the action because the NLRA only allows an “aggrieved” person to file a charge with the Board.

The case has now been argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Strong amicus curiae support, filed over the free speech concerns the cases raises, has come from the Cato Institute, Reason Foundation, Individual Rights Foundation, Nadine Strossen, P.J. O’Rourke, Penn and Teller, Tech Freedom, the Institute for Free Speech, Pacific Legal Foundation, prominent First Amendment scholars, and others. NCLA urged the Third Circuit to reach the “aggrieved” person statutory issue, as well as the free speech issues in the case, and vacate NLRB’s order for Mr. Domenech to delete his personal tweet because the tweet is (1) not an unfair labor practice, and (2) protected by the First Amendment.

Excerpt from the video:

“Why bother when the stakes seem so low? Because they aren’t. The NLRB erroneously interpreted its own governing statute to mean anyone can press unsubstantiated charges to silence a company’s opposing beliefs. NLRB has no authority to prosecute particular viewpoints and label them as a violation of the law. Individuals have the right to speak freely and satirically to express their opinions under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. And yes, even government agencies have to abide by that … It’s understandable that those who can’t afford to fight often bend the knee, but in that America, bureaucrats—and the trolls who weaponize them to silence speech they don’t like—will keep on rolling until someone stands up and says ‘no.’”
— Ben Domenech, employee of FDRLST Media, plaintiff in FDRLST Media, LLC v. NLRB

For more information visit the case page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino New Civil Liberties Alliance 202-869-5218 judy.pino@ncla.legal


Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Putin's forces 'retreating' after suffering 'irreversible losses'

    Russian hoaxers release second video of Ben Wallace Alexei Navalny sentenced to more years in prison How Putin could use chemical weapons in Mariupol EU risks running out of steam over sanctions We are on the brink of survival, Zelensky claims

  • Why Uranium Energy, Cameco, and Denison Mines Stocks Soared on Monday

    Coming off an unnervingly volatile week, uranium stocks opened Monday on a solid note. Uranium prices are back on their way up again as global interest in nuclear energy continues to grow. Uranium prices hit 11-year highs of $60.4 per pound earlier in March as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine sent prices of oil and gas shooting through the roof.

  • Europe divided over Russian oil sanctions

    EU leaders are deadlocked over whether to hit the Russian energy sector with crippling sanctions as fury mounts over the Kremlin’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Aide Says Allies to Impose More Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and U.S. allies will impose more sanctions on Russia at this week’s European Union summit, his national security adviser said.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 o

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • No survivors found from China Boeing crash, Disney workers plan walkout, Stormy Daniels to pay Trump's legal fees

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down trending business headlines, which include China state media reporting that no survivors have been found in the Boeing 737 crash, Disney workers planning to walk out in protest of the company's response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, and a judge ordering Stormy Daniels to to pay Donald Trump's legal fees.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.

  • Meta's plans to build Dutch data centre hit political glitch

    The Dutch Senate on Tuesday passed a motion calling on the government to "use its powers" to temporarily block the construction of Facebook owner Meta's planned giant data centre in the Netherlands. In December the town of Zeewolde, 50 km east of Amsterdam, approved plans to build the largest facility of its kind in the Netherlands, from which Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp would serve users across Europe. A majority of parties in the Senate on Tuesday supported a proposal in which the government led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte was asked to halt the project until a national policy on data centres has been developed.

  • An EU ban on Russian oil would be self-defeating

    The European Union is split on banning Russian oil—and rightly so, because it buys a quarter of its oil and more 40% of its gas from Russia. Putin has threatened to turn off gas supplies if the EU bans Russian oil.

  • Russia’s $66 Million Coupon Moves a Step Closer to Bondholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign holders of Russia’s sovereign bond maturing in 2029 are watching as the latest debt payment from the sanctioned nation draws closer to completion. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More T

  • EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash

    The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space and forced rescuers to search a rugged, remote mountainside. One day after the China Eastern Airlines flight plunged from the sky, there are more questions than answers.

  • U.S. ambassador demanded Moscow follow international law in meeting with Russian government

    The U.S. State Department on Monday confirmed a meeting between U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan and the Russian government, during which Sullivan demanded that Moscow follow international law and allow consular access to all U.S. citizens detained in Russia. State department spokesperson Ned Price said it is "completely unacceptable" that the United States has been denied consular access to detained American citizens in Russia. He said there has been no change to the case of WNBA All-Star player Brittney Griner, whom Russia said it had detained last month for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil.

  • Traders warn of Russia-related diesel and gas shortages

    LAUSANNE (Reuters) -Energy and commodity markets are in shock after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world's top trading firms said on Tuesday, warning of gas and diesel shortages in Europe and economic recession if Russian flows fall further. Prices across gas, oil, metals and agricultural markets have soared since the invasion and become so volatile that companies have had to cut traded volumes owing to strained liquidity. The chief executives of four of the biggest energy traders - Vitol, Gunvor, Mercuria and Trafigura - said the gas market in particular had become dysfunctional owing to unmanageable margin calls.

  • Fed policymakers lean into bigger rate hikes to fight inflation

    Federal Reserve officials are doing little to downplay rising market expectations the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates by half a percentage point in May to curb the surge in inflation, but they also are not dispelling fears the tightening cycle could blow a hole in the economy and labor market. "The Fed needs to move aggressively to keep inflation under control," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, repeating his call for the central bank to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate above 3% this year.

  • Fed will raise rates more aggressively if needed, Powell says

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched. In remarks that sent financial markets scrambling to recalibrate for a higher probability of the Fed lifting interest rates by a half-percentage point at one or more of its remaining meetings this year, Powell signaled an urgency to the central bank's inflation challenge that was less visible than just a week ago, when the Fed delivered its first rate hike in three years. "The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference.

  • Colorado has hundreds of oil wells permitted as public support for drilling rebounds

    Nearly 200 wells have been approved to be drilled since Colorado tightened oil and gas rules, and hundreds more already had permits.

  • Russian supplies will last ‘no more than three days’, Ukraine military claims

    The Ukrainians say Russian troops are low on food and fuel, among other things

  • Biden says India 'shaky' in acting against old Cold War ally Russia

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has said only India among the Quad group of countries was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as India tries to balance its ties with Russia and the West. While the other Quad countries - the United States, Japan and Australia - have sanctioned Russian entities or people, India has not imposed sanctions on its biggest supplier of military hardware.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Zelensky speaks with pope, would welcome mediating role

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday that he had a conversation with Pope Francis and would welcome his role as a mediator in the war with Russia."Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated," Zelensky said in a tweet.Zelensky also said that he thanked Francis for the "...