Watch Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct in 12 minutes

Earlier today, Nintendo was one of the last major publishers to host an E3 2021-related event, and the company did not disappoint. After seemingly trolling its fans with a lengthy look at the expansion pass for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the company delivered the goods.

We got a brief but tantalizing look at the sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it was glorious. Nintendo showed off the game's expanded open world, which includes the skies above Hyrule, and said it hopes to release the title sometime in 2022. The Legend of Zelda wasn't the only highlight from the presentation, however.

The company also showed off Advance Wars remakes, a new WarioWare game and a rebooted version of Metroid Dread. We also got confirmation of a Guardians of the Galaxy release, the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter and a street date for Shin Megami Tensei V. In all, it was a fast-moving 45-minute presentation that saw the company cover a lot of ground, but if you missed any part of it, we got your covered with an even faster paced 12-minute cut of all the good parts.